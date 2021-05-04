Global Albumin and Creatinine Tests Market | Latest Study Analysis with Top Companies like Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers AG & Sysmex Corporation
Albumin and Creatinine test is defined as type of urine test which is used to diagnose kidney diseases. Also, these tests are used to assess the risk of kidney diseases amongst patients diagnosed with diabetes or diabetic retinopathy. There are various types of tests used for detection of kidney diseases in hospitals and diagnostic centers such as urine albumin tests, urine creatinine test, glycated albumin test, and blood and serum creatinine tests.
The growing prevalence of kidney disorders is a one of the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global albumin and creatinine tests market growth. Kidney disease is a one of the major causes of death across the world. Such cases involve multiple kidney treatments, and require the regular monitoring of components such as albumin & creatinine, and their ratios for which multiple urine analysis products & techniques are used. Urine analysis is a major application in the diagnosis & management of kidney diseases. Biochemical urine analysis provides clinicians to detect the level of chemical compounds including creatinine and albumin in the urine.
Several key operating players are listed in this report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the Albumin and Creatinine Tests market.
Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corporation, Randox Laboratories, Promocell Gmbh, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product
- Dipsticks & Kits
- Analyzers
- Cartridges
- Cartridges for POC Analyzers
- Cartridges for Table-Top Analyzers
- Reagents & Other Consumables
By Type
- Urine Test
- Urine Albumin Tests
- Urine Creatinine Tests
- Glycated Albumin
- Blood & Serum Creatinine Tests
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research Laboratories & Institutes
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
