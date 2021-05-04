Global Albumin and Creatinine Tests Market | Latest Study Analysis with Top Companies like Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers AG & Sysmex Corporation

Albumin and Creatinine test is defined as type of urine test which is used to diagnose kidney diseases. Also, these tests are used to assess the risk of kidney diseases amongst patients diagnosed with diabetes or diabetic retinopathy. There are various types of tests used for detection of kidney diseases in hospitals and diagnostic centers such as urine albumin tests, urine creatinine test, glycated albumin test, and blood and serum creatinine tests.

The growing prevalence of kidney disorders is a one of the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global albumin and creatinine tests market growth. Kidney disease is a one of the major causes of death across the world. Such cases involve multiple kidney treatments, and require the regular monitoring of components such as albumin & creatinine, and their ratios for which multiple urine analysis products & techniques are used. Urine analysis is a major application in the diagnosis & management of kidney diseases. Biochemical urine analysis provides clinicians to detect the level of chemical compounds including creatinine and albumin in the urine.

Several key operating players are listed in this report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the Albumin and Creatinine Tests market. The major strategies used by these players are discussed in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works & what doesn’t, in the Albumin and Creatinine Tests market. Individual players are analysed in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence & product catalogue, providing a clear image of each major player operating in the global Albumin and Creatinine Tests market.

Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corporation, Randox Laboratories, Promocell Gmbh, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Dipsticks & Kits

Analyzers

Cartridges

Cartridges for POC Analyzers

Cartridges for Table-Top Analyzers

Reagents & Other Consumables

By Type

Urine Test

Urine Albumin Tests

Urine Creatinine Tests

Glycated Albumin

Blood & Serum Creatinine Tests

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

