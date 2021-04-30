Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Market By Type, By Size, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 – 2027
“This report contains market size and forecasts of Airport Ground Support Vehicles in global, including the following market information:
Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Airport Ground Support Vehicles companies in 2020 (%)
The global Airport Ground Support Vehicles market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Airport Ground Support Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
By Type
Refuelers
Tugs and Tractors
Passenger Buses
De-icing Vehicles
Others
By Power Source
Electric Vehicles
Non-Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Electrical Vehicles
Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Commercial
Military and Defence
Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Airport Ground Support Vehicles revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Airport Ground Support Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Airport Ground Support Vehicles sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Airport Ground Support Vehicles sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
John Bean Technologies Corp
Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc
Vestergaard Company
Tronair Inc
Mallaghan
Alvest(TLD)
Aeroservices
TIPS
MULAG
COBUS Industries
Ground Support Specialists
Johnson Industries
Guangtai
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Airport Ground Support Vehicles Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Airport Ground Support Vehicles Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Airport Ground Support Vehicles Industry Value Chain
10.2 Airport Ground Support Vehicles Upstream Market
10.3 Airport Ground Support Vehicles Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Airport Ground Support Vehicles Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Airport Ground Support Vehicles in Global Market
Table 2. Top Airport Ground Support Vehicles Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Airport Ground Support Vehicles Price (2016-2021) & (US$/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Airport Ground Support Vehicles Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Airport Ground Support Vehicles Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airport Ground Support Vehicles Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
continued…
