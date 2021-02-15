Global Aircraft Tires Market is estimated to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3 %, over the forecast period

Aircraft tires play an essential role in the aircraft presentation and are designed to carry heavy loads at high speeds in the minimum and lightest configuration possible.

An aircraft tire is a cultured, computer-designed, and multi-constituent product. Aircraft tires are produced using numerous materials. However, the primary raw constituents include rubber, steel, fabric, and chemicals. Aircraft tire tread patterns are designed to allow stability in high crosswind circumstances to improve traction and grip and channel water away to avoid hydroplaning. Proper assortment and maintenance of tires significantly increase the safety and performance of an aircraft.

The growing demand for commercial aviation and military aircraft drives the development of the aircraft tires market. Besides, the increasing number of global air passengers due to surging disposable income and expansion in business operations are likely to induce growth in the coming years. On the other hand, strict regulations and an incomplete number of producers confine market development.

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for aircraft tires in the commercial aviation and defense industry.

Growth in geo-political tension has led to augmented investment in the defense sector, as numerous countries want security and authority in air defense. Moreover, the volume of air passengers worldwide is growing due to increasing disposable income and expanding business operations. It, in turn, is driving the global aircraft tire market in recent years. Besides, the surge in the number of events of air crashes has made the airlines wary about the functioning of various components used in air crafts, including tires, as some of these air accidents occur due to mechanical faults of tires. FAA has addressed the issue and has provided guidelines related to the project of aircraft. These guidelines mention aircraft tires as a recurrent accessory to be maintained with frequent inspection and replacements to assure smooth functioning of aircraft. In turn, it will induce the demand for the same in the coming decades.

Advancement in Technology

Technical progression in aircraft serves as a support in falling mass, facilitates successful landings, and increases life span. It aids in reducing the functioning cost, and thus provides impetus to the demand for advanced aircraft tires worldwide. Up-gradation and construction of international airports in emerging countries are driving the global aircraft tire market. The application of IoT in aircraft tires is transforming the airplane tire market across the globe. Aircraft engineering company Safran and aircraft tire manufacturing company Michelin presented connected tires for the aeronautical industry in 2017. These tires contain an electronic pressure sensor that detects the inflation pressure and recovers ground maintenance. Innovation in attached tires is triggering the competition for aircraft tire creators and raising the acceptance of related tires across the sphere.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in market are Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Limited (UK), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Michelin Group (France), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (US), Petlas (Turkey), Desser Tire & Rubber Co., LLC (US), Specialty Tires of America, Inc. (US), Sentury Tire (China), Wilkerson Company, INC. (US), and Qingdao Sentury Tire Co.Lt

Recent Developments

In 2016, Changi East Airport of Singapore invested USD 7.5 billion in a project, expanding passenger and runway capacity.

In July 2016, Michelin and Aviall, US-based aviation parts and after sale-service providing company collaborated to improve the services and maintenance of aircraft tires.

The significant acquisitions and expansions of aircraft tire manufacturers indicate the bright future of this aircraft tire industry.

Scope of The Report

By Aircraft Type

VLA

VLA NBA

WBA & RTA

By Product Type

Radial

Bias

By End-User

OEM

Retreaded,

Replacement

By Platform

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Aircraft Tires Market size of the market in terms of value.

To scrutinize market segmentation and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region and other segments.

To segment the Global Aircraft Tires Market into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize, and project the Global Aircraft Tires Market based on the Application, By Aircraft Type, By Product Type, End-User, by Platform, and by Regional.

To examine competitive developments in terms of Application, By Aircraft Type, By Product Type, End-User, by Platform, and by Regional within the Global Aircraft Tires Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as growth drivers.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and detail the competitive landscape of the market.

Business Questions Answered by the Report

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region, and one will be the fastest-growing, and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

Customization Scope for the Client

Client satisfaction is our first and last priority, and that is why BlueWeave Consulting offers customization according to Company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Additional Company Information

Detail Analysis of Five Additional Companies

Additional country analysis

Detailed segment analysis

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation Application, By Aircraft Type, By Product Type, End-User, by Platform, Key Players Tyres Limited (UK), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Michelin Group (France), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (US), Petlas (Turkey), Desser Tire & Rubber Co., LLC (US), Specialty Tires of America, Inc. (US), Sentury Tire (China), WILKERSON COMPANY, INC. (US), and Qingdao Sentury Tire Co.Ltd. (China) and other prominent players

