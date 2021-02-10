Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market Growing at 4.6% CAGR to Hit US$ 692.15 Million by 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Aircraft Soft Goods Market by Product (Seat Covers, Carpets, Curtains, Others), Materials (Synthetic Leather, Natural Leather, Wool/Nylon Blend Fabric, Polyester Fabric), Aircraft (Commercial, Business, Regional, Helicopters), End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The global aircraft soft goods market is expected to grow from USD 483 million in 2019 to USD 692.15 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like an expanding commercial aviation sector and interior refurbishment programs to enhance cabin facilities. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 45.8% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the growing commercial aviation industry, increasing air travel in the U.S., and strict government regulations regarding aircraft maintenance, which will generate demand for the repair & refurbishment of airplane interior components.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Aircraft Soft Goods Market by Product (Seat Covers, Carpets, Curtains, Others), Materials (Synthetic Leather, Natural Leather, Wool/Nylon Blend Fabric, Polyester Fabric), Aircraft (Commercial, Business, Regional, Helicopters), End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), Regions, and Global Forecast 2020-2027

Key players in the global aircraft soft goods market are Aerofoam Industries, Botany Weaving Mill., Boeing, E-Leather, Fellfab Limited, Aerofloor, Aircraft Interior Products, Tapis Corporation, Mohawk Group, Bombardier, Airbus, Lantal Textile AG, and DESSO Aviation, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global aircraft soft goods market.

The product segment consists of seat covers, carpets, curtains, and others. The seat covers segment is expected to register high growth owing to the rising traction towards hygiene, aesthetics, and comfort of aircraft seats. On the basis of materials, the global market has been divided into synthetic leather, natural leather, wool/nylon blend fabric, and polyester fabric. Wool/nylon blend fabric dominated the market and was valued at USD 144.9 million in the year 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its excellent properties such as superior insulation, good durability, and high wear resistance. Manufacturers are currently designing hybrid soft goods that combine the characteristics of both nylon & wool with improving the style as well as the function of aircraft interiors. The aircraft segment includes commercial, business, regional, and helicopters. The business segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increase in high net worth individuals. Based on end-user, the aircraft soft goods market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. OEM dominated the market and was valued at USD 350.27million in the year 2019. Rising air travel around the world and lower ticket prices in the APAC region will add to this segment’s growth.

