Global Aircraft Fairings Market Growing at 7.1% CAGR to Hit US$ 2.98 Billion by 2027

The global aircraft fairings market is expected to grow from USD 1.72 billion in 2019 to USD 2.98 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like a growing number of air travelers, increasing number of airports, purchase of UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), and rising military aviation spending. Emerging economies like India, Brazil, and China are especially considering their growth potential. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 44.7% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as well-established aircraft manufacturing facilities, increasing air travel, a growing number of American airlines, and the presence of key aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, Bombardier, etc.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Aircraft Fairings Market by Aircraft (Business, Regional, Commercial, Helicopters, Military), Material (GFRP, CFRP, Metals & Alloys, Others), Application (Fuselage, Wing, Engine, Landing Gear, Empennage), Regions, and Global Forecast 2020-2027

Key players in the global aircraft fairings market are Strata Manufacturing, FACC AG, NORDAM, Boeing, Barnes Group, Royal Engineered Composites, ShinMaywa, Malibu Aerospace, Airbus, Avcorp, and Fiber Dynamics Inc., among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global aircraft fairings market.

Based on aircraft, the market has been categorized into business, regional, commercial, helicopters, and military. The business segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 26.7% in the year 2019. Some of the factors that are fuelling the growth of this segment are the growing number of HNIs (High-Net-Worth Individuals), increasing manufacturing of business aircraft, and the rising use of composite materials, which are used to manufacture light aircraft. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into GFRP, CFRP, metals & alloys, and others. The GFRP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period owing to its properties such as cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, lightweight, and high strength. Based on application, the global aircraft fairings market has been segmented into fuselage, wing, engine, landing gear, and empennage. The wing segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 23.9% in the year 2019. This was primarily due to the need for a large number of fairings to be attached to the wings relative to other parts.

