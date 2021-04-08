Global Aircraft De-Icing Market Size, Share 2021 | Industry Report Analysis, Trends and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aircraft De-Icing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global aircraft de-icing market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Aircraft de-icing stands for the process of removing snow, ice, and frost from the surface of the aircraft. This process uses de-icing agents that are produced by mixing ethylene glycol and propylene glycol-based fluids with water, corrosion inhibitors, dyes, wetting agents, etc. These chemicals form a thin layer on the surface of aircraft, which also prevents the ice formation prior to the take-off. De-icing agents are used for decontaminating aircraft and are available in type I, II, III, and IV variants. These agents are mostly applied to the blades, engine inlets, control surfaces, wings, propellers, landing gears, and sensors of the aircraft.

Market Trends

The expanding aviation industry, coupled with the increasing focus on comfortable landing and take-off operations during air travel, is propelling the demand for aircraft de-icing. The growing number of commercial flights, cargos, private jets, military aircraft, etc., is also catalyzing the market. Moreover, the rising investments by aircraft operators in the improvement of ground handling equipment are further propelling the market growth. Several technological advancements have led to the introduction of novel infrared, hot water, tempered steam, forced air, electro-expulsive separation, and electro-mechanical expulsion de-icing systems.

Aircraft De-Icing Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.) BASF SE Clariant AG General Atomic Technologies Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.) JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies) Kilfrost Ltd. The Dow Chemical Company Tronair Inc. UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace) Vestergaard Company A/S.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of fluid type, application, equipment and region.

Breakup by Fluid Type:

Type I Type II Type III Type IV

Breakup by Application:

Military Commercial

Breakup by Equipment:

De-Icing Trucks Sweepers Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

