Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Growing at 12.6% CAGR to Hit US$ 40.39 Billion by 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type (In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity, Aircraft Seating, Aircraft Cabin Lighting, Aircraft Lavatory, Aircraft Galley, Aircraft Windows & Windshields, Aircraft Interior Panels, Aircraft Stowage Bins), Aircraft Type (Business Jets, Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft), Material (Composites, Alloys, Others), End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The global aircraft cabin interiors market is expected to grow from USD 15.63 billion in 2019 to USD 40.39 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like the availability of global travel packages at low prices, growing disposable income, and the rising number of international travellers. On the other hand, the North American region accounted for the major market share of 47.1% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as having the presence of key aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Bombardier and the US being a major market for cabin interiors due to its matured aviation industry.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type (In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity, Aircraft Seating, Aircraft Cabin Lighting, Aircraft Lavatory, Aircraft Galley, Aircraft Windows & Windshields, Aircraft Interior Panels, Aircraft Stowage Bins), Aircraft Type (Business Jets, Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft), Material (Composites, Alloys, Others), End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), Regions, and Global Forecast 2020-2027

Key players in the global aircraft cabin interiors market are United Technologies Corporation, Cobham plc, Global Eagle Entertainment, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Safran, Astronics Corporation, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Gogo Inc., and RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global aircraft cabin interiors market.

The type segment consists of in-flight entertainment & connectivity, aircraft seating, aircraft cabin lighting, aircraft lavatory, aircraft galley, aircraft windows & windshields, aircraft interior panels, and aircraft stowage bins. The in-flight entertainment & connectivity segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rising demand for entertainment systems, which enhance the quality of onboard services. Based on aircraft type, the market has been segmented into business jets, narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, and very large aircraft. Very large aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to new social distancing norms, client safety, and the increasing demand for augmented passenger experience. On the basis of material, the market has been divided into composites, alloys, and others. The alloys segment held the largest share in 2019 due to their mass reduction characteristics. The end-user segment consists of OEM and aftermarket. OEM dominated the market and had the largest market share of 63.2% in the year 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily because of the growing customization of aircraft cabin interiors and the increasing demand for new aircraft.

