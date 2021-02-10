Global Aircraft Actuators Market Growing at 9.14% CAGR to Hit US$ 17.41 Billion by 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Aircraft Actuators Market by Product (Electric Actuators, Hydraulic Actuators, Pneumatic Actuators, Mechanical Actuators), Type (Enormous Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The global aircraft actuators market is expected to grow from USD 8.65 billion in 2019 to USD 17.41 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America had the highest share of the global aircraft actuators market in 2019 and is also anticipated to show the highest share over the forecast period. The highest share of the region was due to a surge in the speed of adopting advanced standardization procedures by North-American Airlines for protection plans. Accelerating investments in re-producing the wide-body aircraft in the United States are forecasted to impact demand positively. Boeing is predicted to increase the production scale of aircraft over the forecast period. It will encourage a higher demand in North America for actuators.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the aircraft actuators market are Moog, Rockwell Collins, AMETEK, Safran, Honeywell, UTC Aerospace Systems, Parker Aerospace and Woodward Inc.

The product segment includes electric actuators, hydraulic actuators, pneumatic actuators, mechanical actuators. The hydraulic actuator segment held the highest share in 2019 in the global aircraft actuators market. The hydraulic actuator segment’s highest share is correlated with a developing demand for hydraulic actuators in uniform speed propellers, operating wheel brakes, and retractable land gear. The type segment includes enormous aircraft, wide-body aircraft, narrow-body aircraft. The narrow body segment held the highest share in 2019 in North America because of the increasing passenger traffic, technological improvement and an increase in sales of aircraft.

Aircraft OEMs have started cooperating with suppliers due to an increasing inclination toward More Electric Aircraft (MEA). This is done in order to create innovative practices, including setting up different electrically-intensive structures. The theory of electric aircraft offers better usage of electrical energy in conventional systems. The demand for aircraft actuators is increasing owing to the strong potential of electric aircraft for enhanced aircraft dependability, decreased operational expenses by reducing maintenance charges, fuel-efficient motors, and reducing aircraft weight.

