Global Air Transportation Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The air transportation market expected to reach a value of nearly $1336.56 Billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the air transportation market is due to rising disposable income and increasing public private in emerging markets.

The air transportation services market consists of sales of air transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation services of passengers and/or cargo. It includes services offered by both scheduled and nonscheduled air carriers, but scenic and sightseeing air transportation and air courier services are not included within the air transportation market.

The air transportation market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the air transportation market are American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, United Continental Holdings, Lufthansa Group, FedEx.

The global air transportation market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The air transportation market is segmented into passenger air transportation, chartered air transportation, air cargo services, domestic, international, passenger-chartered air transportation, freight-chartered air transportation, others – chartered air transportation, air mail, air freight. Among these segments, the passenger was the largest segment in the air transportation market.

The air transportation market report describes and explains the global air transportation market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The air transportation report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global air transportation market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global air transportation market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

