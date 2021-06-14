Global Air Springs Market Showcases Promising Growth during Forecast 2021 to 2030

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global air springs market along with the historical data of 2015, estimated data for 2020 and forecast data up to 2030 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global air springs market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on air springs sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global air springs market.

The report also comprises the study of current trends for end users and opportunities for air springs. It also contains a value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of air springs manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the air springs market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Air Springs Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global air springs market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, application, forces and region.

Product Type Single Convolute

Multi Convolute

Sleeve

Rolling Lobe Sales Channel OEM

Aftermarket Application Passenger Cars

Buses

Trailer & Trucks

Light Commercial Vehicle

Railways

Industrial Lifts & Earthmovers Force Less than 1500

1500-2100

2100-3300

3300-7300

7300-8800

8800-10000

Above 10000 Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Country-specific assessments on demand for air springs have been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous air springs manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global air springs market. Some of the major competitors operating in the air springs market are BWI Group, Continental AG, Dunloop Systems and Components, Firestone Industrial LLC, Hendrickson LLC, and others.

Global Air Springs Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the air springs market.

