Global Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) System Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024) The global air quality monitoring (QAM) market will increase by a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period and by USD 5.5 billion in the estimated size by 2024.

The air quality monitoring system market size was supported by various types of

products. Due to the rising user inclination for pollution-free indoor environments,

the industry has seen strong demand for indoor monitoring in the last few years.

The market is classified as outdoor monitors and indoor monitors based on the

product. The increasing consumer inclination to environmentally polluting and the

increasing acceptance of smart homes and green technology means that indoor

monitors are holding a larger share of the market. In addition, outdoor monitors are

expected to rise as rapidly as possible in the industry. Further division of the indoor

monitors into fixed indoor monitors and portable indoor monitors. The outdoor

screens will also be divided into portable outdoor screens, fixed outdoor screens,

AQM stations, and dust and particulate matter monitors.

Four different sampling methods are available, including manual monitoring,

active/continuous monitoring, passive monitoring, and intermittent monitoring. The

active/continuous sample method expected the main accounting role in the air

quality control system market among all sampling methods. Some of the factors that

drive the growth of active/continuous sampling are the ongoing improvement of the

continuous monitoring systems, the execution of sound guidelines by the

government on effective air pollution monitoring and the extremely large fixing base

of continuous air monitoring stations.

There are three kinds of pollutants: chemical, physical, and biological. Chemicals are

one of the most harmful and widespread environmental pollutant types. The most

popular form of pollutant tracked by AQM systems is a chemical pollutant among all

pollutants.

Petrochemical industries, government, and academic institutions, commercial and

domestic consumers, power generating plants, the pharmaceutical industry, and

others are the various end-users in the sector. Increased demand from government

agencies and academic institutions is motivated by the construction of AQM stations,

the presence of strict environmental legislation, and rising government assets for

actual AQM. Among the end-users, most AQM systems worldwide are anticipated

to be deployed by government agencies and academic institutions. Furthermore, the

fastest growth in demand for AQM systems is anticipated of commercial and

residential users, globally.

The key growth drivers for the air quality monitoring systems market are an alarming

level of air pollution, supportive air pollution monitoring, and air pollution regulations,

increased incidence of respiratory problems, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases,

and increased public awareness of the healthcare and environmental effects of air

pollution. Air pollution, for example, is the greatest environmental threat to health,

according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Furthermore, about 4.2 million

premature deaths in cities and rural areas have been caused globally in 2016

because of outdoor air pollution.

Technology advances in air pollution monitoring systems and the ongoing expansion

of the petrochemical and power generation industries also contribute to the growth

of the market for air quality monitoring systems.

Geographically speaking, North America is the biggest market for air quality

monitoring systems, as in the region, it is rapid for major investors to embrace

innovative technologies. In addition, the North American air quality monitoring

the industry is rising with the presence of strict government regulations on effective

pollution monitoring, the increasing occasions of respiratory, cardiovascular and

cancer diseases.

Asia-Pacific is the largest contributor to global air pollution and different

governments are developing strict regulations to track and prevent air pollution,

showing fastest increasing market growth. In addition, large-scale industrialization,

and the development of the air quality monitoring systems in the area are having

positive results, such as a stepping up of the occurrence of respiratory,

cardiovascular and cancer diseases and uninterrupted government support in

developing and commercialization of innovative QAM products.

Key players in the market for air quality system monitoring meet the demand of such

systems through investments in state-of-the-art products in their product portfolio

throughout the world. Teledyne Technologies has introduced the T640 PM Mass

Monitor in February 2018 to measure the dilution under 2.5 microns in diameters of

the fine particulates. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, 3M, Thermo Electric

Science Inc., Spectris, TSI Incorporated, Autotronic Electric Enterprise Co., Emerson

Electric Co, ECOTECH GROUP, Merck KgaA, General Electric Company, Horiba

Limited, Spectris., Aeroqual Limited are the major players providing air quality

monitoring systems.

Update:

In London air pollution continues to be harmful. The city recently implemented an

ultra-low-emission zone that charges more polluting motor vehicle drivers. In

October the London City Hall said that in the six months after the measure came into

being, toxic air emissions had fallen one third. However, the UK capital also has

some of Europe’s highest rate of emissions. And nitrogen dioxide appears to be the

biggest cause of concern. Every year thousands are believed to die of toxins in the

air prematurely.

The Harvard University study indicates that an 8% rise in the Covid-19 mortality rate

by just one microgram per cubic meter in PM 2.5 – harmful small air pollutant – is

correlated with.

