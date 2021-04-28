Global Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) System Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
The global air quality monitoring (QAM) market will increase by a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period and by USD 5.5 billion in the estimated size by 2024.
The air quality monitoring system market size was supported by various types of
products. Due to the rising user inclination for pollution-free indoor environments,
the industry has seen strong demand for indoor monitoring in the last few years.
The market is classified as outdoor monitors and indoor monitors based on the
product. The increasing consumer inclination to environmentally polluting and the
increasing acceptance of smart homes and green technology means that indoor
monitors are holding a larger share of the market. In addition, outdoor monitors are
expected to rise as rapidly as possible in the industry. Further division of the indoor
monitors into fixed indoor monitors and portable indoor monitors. The outdoor
screens will also be divided into portable outdoor screens, fixed outdoor screens,
AQM stations, and dust and particulate matter monitors.
Four different sampling methods are available, including manual monitoring,
active/continuous monitoring, passive monitoring, and intermittent monitoring. The
active/continuous sample method expected the main accounting role in the air
quality control system market among all sampling methods. Some of the factors that
drive the growth of active/continuous sampling are the ongoing improvement of the
continuous monitoring systems, the execution of sound guidelines by the
government on effective air pollution monitoring and the extremely large fixing base
of continuous air monitoring stations.
There are three kinds of pollutants: chemical, physical, and biological. Chemicals are
one of the most harmful and widespread environmental pollutant types. The most
popular form of pollutant tracked by AQM systems is a chemical pollutant among all
pollutants.
Petrochemical industries, government, and academic institutions, commercial and
domestic consumers, power generating plants, the pharmaceutical industry, and
others are the various end-users in the sector. Increased demand from government
agencies and academic institutions is motivated by the construction of AQM stations,
the presence of strict environmental legislation, and rising government assets for
actual AQM. Among the end-users, most AQM systems worldwide are anticipated
to be deployed by government agencies and academic institutions. Furthermore, the
fastest growth in demand for AQM systems is anticipated of commercial and
residential users, globally.
The key growth drivers for the air quality monitoring systems market are an alarming
level of air pollution, supportive air pollution monitoring, and air pollution regulations,
increased incidence of respiratory problems, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases,
and increased public awareness of the healthcare and environmental effects of air
pollution. Air pollution, for example, is the greatest environmental threat to health,
according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Furthermore, about 4.2 million
premature deaths in cities and rural areas have been caused globally in 2016
because of outdoor air pollution.
Technology advances in air pollution monitoring systems and the ongoing expansion
of the petrochemical and power generation industries also contribute to the growth
of the market for air quality monitoring systems.
Geographically speaking, North America is the biggest market for air quality
monitoring systems, as in the region, it is rapid for major investors to embrace
innovative technologies. In addition, the North American air quality monitoring
the industry is rising with the presence of strict government regulations on effective
pollution monitoring, the increasing occasions of respiratory, cardiovascular and
cancer diseases.
Asia-Pacific is the largest contributor to global air pollution and different
governments are developing strict regulations to track and prevent air pollution,
showing fastest increasing market growth. In addition, large-scale industrialization,
and the development of the air quality monitoring systems in the area are having
positive results, such as a stepping up of the occurrence of respiratory,
cardiovascular and cancer diseases and uninterrupted government support in
developing and commercialization of innovative QAM products.
Key players in the market for air quality system monitoring meet the demand of such
systems through investments in state-of-the-art products in their product portfolio
throughout the world. Teledyne Technologies has introduced the T640 PM Mass
Monitor in February 2018 to measure the dilution under 2.5 microns in diameters of
the fine particulates. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, 3M, Thermo Electric
Science Inc., Spectris, TSI Incorporated, Autotronic Electric Enterprise Co., Emerson
Electric Co, ECOTECH GROUP, Merck KgaA, General Electric Company, Horiba
Limited, Spectris., Aeroqual Limited are the major players providing air quality
monitoring systems.
Update:
In London air pollution continues to be harmful. The city recently implemented an
ultra-low-emission zone that charges more polluting motor vehicle drivers. In
October the London City Hall said that in the six months after the measure came into
being, toxic air emissions had fallen one third. However, the UK capital also has
some of Europe’s highest rate of emissions. And nitrogen dioxide appears to be the
biggest cause of concern. Every year thousands are believed to die of toxins in the
air prematurely.
The Harvard University study indicates that an 8% rise in the Covid-19 mortality rate
by just one microgram per cubic meter in PM 2.5 – harmful small air pollutant – is
correlated with.
