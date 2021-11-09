Global Air Purifiers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global air purifiers market reached a value of nearly $1,610.5 million in 2020, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% to nearly $2,478.1 million by 2025. The air purifiers market is expected to reach $2,478.1 million by 2025, and $3,987.1 million by 2030.

The air purifiers market consists of sales of air purifiers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce air purifiers for purification of airborne toxins and particulate matter. Air purifiers are used to minimize the health risks associated with breathing air containing pollen grains, harmful gases, and emissions.

The air purifiers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the air purifiers market are LG Electronics Inc., Coway Co., Ltd., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation

The air purifiers market is segmented by type, by technology, and by end-user.

By Type –

The air purifiers market is segmented by type into

a) Dust Collector

b) Fume & Smoke Collectors

c) Others

By Technology –

The air purifiers market is segmented by technology into

a) HEPA filter

b) Activated Carbon

c) Others

By End-User –

The air purifiers market is segmented by end-user into

a) Residential

b) Commercial

The air purifiers market report describes and explains the global air purifiers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The air purifiers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global air purifiers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global air purifiers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

