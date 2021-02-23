Global Air Purifier Market Expected to Reach US$ 182,101.1 Million by 2024: According to BlueWeave Consulting

Air pollution leads to about 6.5 million deaths each year, making it the world’s fourth-largest threat to human health, according to a 2016 report by the International Energy Agency. Emerging economies experience the highest levels of pollution, particularly cities in India and China where growth in energy demand and pollution has gone hand-in-hand with economic growth. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global air purifier market was valued at US$ 19,232 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 32.4% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$ 182,101.1 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the air purifier market in 2017.

The rise in air pollution level drives the market growth driving the air purifier market across the globe

Air pollution is the emission of toxic elements into the atmosphere by natural or anthropogenic sources. These sources can be further differentiated into either mobile or stationary sources. Anthropogenic air pollution is often summarized as being mainly related to motorize street traffic (especially exhaust gases and tire abrasion). The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates 2.4 million fatalities due to air pollution every year. As intake of polluted air can have severe health effects such as asthma, COPD, or increased cardiovascular risks, most countries have strengthened laws to control the air quality and mainly focus on emissions from automobiles. Air quality in vehicle cabins is usually found to be worse than those typically found in homes or workplaces. Pollutants enter into the cabin via the ventilation system, also known as the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Studies have shown that vehicle cabins commonly show concentrations of toxic gases such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), volatile organic compounds (VOC), and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) higher than safety limits set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and World Health Organization (WHO). Inhibition of all these pollutants in the vehicle drives the growth of the air purifier market.

Global Air purifier Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Air Purifiers Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

Global Air Purifier Market is expected to expand with the CAGR over 32.4% and 30.6% during the forecast period, 2018-2024 in terms of value and volume respectively

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2017

Adoption of air-purifier in automobiles is comparatively higher in Asia-Pacific than other regions. This owes to the fact that developing countries in Asia-Pacific are largely affected by air pollution. Governments along with automobile manufacturers are taking initiatives to promote the technologies that will help in reducing the harmful effects of toxic air

Asia-pacific is the region with fastest growing economies such as China and India, with the former accounting for more than 60% of the Asia-Pacific in-vehicle air purifier market revenue. Also, the vehicle production in this region is the highest in the world and is estimated that Asia-Pacific would show a promising growth in the air purifier market

Moreover, countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia are taking initiatives to induce awareness in people regarding usage of these technologies. Due to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a high growth rate in terms of adoption of advance air purifier systems

