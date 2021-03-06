Global Air Purification Systems Market Booming by Size, Revenue, Trend and Top Growing Companies 2024

The air purification system is gaining a significant increase in demand due to increasing pollution particularly in the developing countries. Air purification system is a device that helps in removing pollutants from the air and are beneficial for the people suffering from allergies and asthma. The device is also beneficial in clearing off second hand smoke and the target audience usually comprises of people who smoke. The poor indoor air quality (IAQ) is the major concern to schools, buildings, hospitals and the workers in these premises as it can adversely impact their health. This in turn, increases the demand for air purification systems globally.

Industry Dynamics

Drivers

The primary factor aiding towards the growth of global air purification systems market include increasing health problems due to air pollution. Air quality is ranked as the most influential factors on human health as witnessed in several countries that suffer from high levels of air pollution. Air pollution is considered to be very hazardous for health as the human body cannot detect the level of contamination in the air that they breathe and as a result they cannot adopt measures to eradicate it. The human body is exposed to small amount of carcinogens, organic pollutants and toxins that can adversely affect human body and can lead to increased risk exposure to hazardous diseases. Moreover, the implementation air purifiers help the consumers to reap the benefit of healthy living and breathe fresh and purified air at the home and even at the workplace. Additionally, the increasing awareness and accessibility of air purifiers are increasing the demand for this market globally.

Opportunities

The growing environmental concern and the emerging Asia-Pacific market are creating greater opportunities for the air purification systems market globally. The amount of air pollution is extremely high the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific such as India. The hike in air pollution particularly in the national capital of the country and the nearby areas is accelerating the demand for air purifiers in the region. Sale of air purifier is generally enhanced in the country with the onset of winters and after math of fire crackers that are burnt at the time of Diwali. Furthermore, the increasing attention on rising air pollution in the urban centers is expected to increase the sales of air purification devices in the countries of Asia-Pacific on annual basis. The high pricing of products limiting the consumption and positioning of air purification systems as luxury goods is the major restraint observed in the growth of global air purification systems market.

Air purification devices comprise of high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that helps the users in purifying the air that is revolving around any particular individual. The device also helps the people in getting rid of the contaminants and impurities from their surroundings and provides healthy and fresh air to the people. It has also been observed that the HEPA filter is used for removing the dust molecules that re larger than 0.3 microns that are assumed to be the standard measure for the microns molecule. HEPA filter also helps in cleaning the dust in the air, pollen, smoke, pet dander and majority of particles available in the air around people.

Geography Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for air purification system as the countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India are expected to be the key consumers of air purification systems. The increasing urbanization and industrialization are the key driving factors contributing towards the growth of air purification system market in this region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global air purification system market are Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Clean Teq Holdings Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, SPX Corporation, Mann+Hummel GmbH, LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Fumex Inc., Philips Electronics N.V. and Clarcor Inc.

