Global Air Purification Systems Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)

The air purification system is gaining a significant increase in demand due to increasing pollution particularly in developing countries. An air purification system is a device that helps in removing pollutants from the air and is beneficial for people suffering from allergies and asthma. The device is also beneficial in clearing off secondhand smoke and the target audience usually comprises people who smoke. The poor indoor air quality (IAQ) is the major concern to schools, buildings, hospitals, and the workers in these premises as it can adversely impact their health. This, in turn, increases the demand for air purification systems globally.

Industry Dynamics

Drivers

The primary factor aiding the growth of the global air purification systems market include increasing health problems due to air pollution. Air quality is ranked as the most influential factor on human health as witnessed in several countries that suffer from high levels of air pollution. Air pollution is considered to be very hazardous for health as the human body cannot detect the level of contamination in the air that they breathe and as a result, they cannot adopt measures to eradicate it. The human body is exposed to a small number of carcinogens, organic pollutants, and toxins that can adversely affect the human body and can lead to an increased risk of exposure to hazardous diseases. Moreover, the implementation of air purifiers helps the consumers to reap the benefit of healthy living and breathe fresh and purified air at the home and even at the workplace. Additionally, the increasing awareness and accessibility of air purifiers are increasing the demand for this market globally.

Opportunities

The growing environmental concern and the emerging Asia-Pacific market are creating greater opportunities for the air purification systems market globally. The amount of air pollution is extremely high in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific such as India. The hike in air pollution particularly in the national capital of the country and the nearby areas is accelerating the demand for air purifiers in the region. The sale of air purifiers is generally enhanced in the country with the onset of winters and the aftermath of firecrackers that are burnt at the time of Diwali. Furthermore, the increasing attention on rising air pollution in the urban centers is expected to increase the sales of air purification devices in the countries of Asia-Pacific on annual basis. The high pricing of products limiting the consumption and positioning of air purification systems as luxury goods is the major restraint observed in the growth of the global air purification systems market.

Air purification devices comprise high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that help the users in purifying the air that is revolving around any particular individual. The device also helps people in getting rid of the contaminants and impurities from their surroundings and provides healthy and fresh air to the people. It has also been observed that the HEPA filter is used for removing the dust molecules that are larger than 0.3 microns that are assumed to be the standard measure for the micron molecule. HEPA filter also helps in cleaning the dust in the air, pollen, smoke, pet dander, and the majority of particles available in the air around people.

Geography Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for air purification systems as the countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to be the key consumers of air purification systems. The increasing urbanization and industrialization are the key driving factors contributing to the growth of the air purification system market in this region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global air purification system market are Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Clean Teq Holdings Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, SPX Corporation, Mann+Hummel GmbH, LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Fumex Inc., Philips Electronics N.V. and Clarcor Inc.

