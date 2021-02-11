Global air cleaners market projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global air cleaners market reached USD 4.9 billion in 2019 and is further projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Air cleaners are largely used for maintaining a cold and pollution-free environment, thus leading to a rise in the growth and demand for air cleaners in the market. Besides, rising air pollution levels are expected to raise the requirements for air cleaners. The investments for developing new advanced air cleaners are also rising. The administration’s legislative support would also be beneficial in launching newly developed air cleaners’ products in the market which ultimately exacerbates the market growth.

“Growing industrial and commercial sector would drive the growth of global air cleaners’ market”

Rising income levels and rising work migration have produced a demand for air Cleaners in industrial residential, commercial sectors and these prominent industries are helping in the growth of the global economy. The rise in urbanization and pollution level due to the growing residential sector would likely surge the demand for air cleaners in the market. Moreover, the growing building constructions and commercial building developments are contributing significantly to the rising demand for air cleaners in the market.

Growth Drivers

Rise in Air pollution Level

Air pollution is categorized as an emission of toxic into the atmosphere. The most common anthropogenic air pollution is majorly related to motorize street traffic. According to the reports by the World Health Organization (WHO), the approximate estimation accounts for 2.4 million fatalities every year due to air pollution. The intake of polluted air has severe health effects on human bodies such as asthma, cardiovascular risks, and other chronic diseases. Most countries have strengthened strict laws to control the air quality level and started majorly focusing on emissions that occur from automobiles. Furthermore, Air quality in vehicle cabins is generally considered to be worse than those typically found in homes.

Production of Smart Air Cleaners

The increasing preference of consumers towards electronic devices with smart connectivity since they reduce human effort will drive the demand for smart air cleaners. For instance, Blueair provides smart air cleaners that can be controlled by using smart devices. The settings on the app offer the desired time to be set for the cleaners to switch on and off, monitor the air quality in a room, and connect it to the Blueair Friend app to monitor changes in air quality. Additionally, the benefits of smart air cleaners such as easy remote access and control of the functioning of air cleaners through mobile apps.

Recent Development

In the Year 2019, Xiaomi Launched Smart air purifier 3. zThis purifier has a triple-layer filtration that includes a primary filter, a true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter. The major function of these filters will be focusing on intercepting the large particles in the air, thus the rising development of smart air purifiers will drive the air cleaner market growth.

In the year 2020, KEYTER launched AirSanit which comprises several effective technologies in a single system. The AirSaint has an efficiency purifying up to 99.995% air can reduce and eliminate bacteria, microorganisms, and viruses including SARS-CoV-2 present in the indoor environmental air. The product has also made verified without any negative effect on consumers and it does not use any substances that are harmful to health.

Competitive landscape

Key players for Air Cleaners Market includes:- Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Panasonic Corporation; Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.; Whirlpool Corporation; Carrier; Camfil; Aerospace America, Inc.; Envirco; Legend Brands; B-Air; XPOWER Manufacture Inc.; Abatement Technologies; Omnitec Design; Pullman-Ermator; NIKRO INDUSTRIES, INC.and others. The market is fragmented in nature with the involvement of numerous major players and some global and regional small- and medium-sized players worldwide. Business players compete based on the given product quality and the equipment used for the manufacture of Air cleaners.

Major players are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, expansion of their manufacturing facilities, infrastructural growth, investment in R&D facilities and the quest for opportunities to expand vertically through the value chain. Air cleaners manufacturing companies have been effective in catering to a variety of customers through its large range of products, product extension and innovation, thereby retaining their grip on the air cleaner’s industry.

Scope of the Report

By Technology

HEPA

Activated carbon

Ionic Filters

By End-User Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

