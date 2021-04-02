Global Air Circuit Breaker Market by Voltage (Low Voltage, and Medium Voltage), Type (Air Blast Circuit Breaker, and Plain Air Circuit Breaker), Application (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

The global air circuit breaker market size is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 3.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing power generation from renewable energy sources and rising demand for reliable & secure power supply.

The major players in the air circuit breaker market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and Schneider Electric (France), among others.

By Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

By Type:

Air Blast Circuit Breaker

Plain Air Circuit Breaker

By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

