Global AIDS Treatment Market Size, Share, Forecast Report Offers Accurate Insights till 2027||Mylan N.V, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

AIDS treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing investment from public & private organizations and the government to develop novel drugs for the treatment of genetic disorders.

AIDS Treatment market report serves the principle of improving existing products, analyzing customer satisfaction levels along with getting data about their perception of the market and building a buyer persona using existing information. This business report helps in understanding the demand and supply chain of the target market which aids in deciding the success of a product. With this marketing report, insights about market capabilities to absorb new products and concepts to develop customer-centric products and features can be obtained. The world class AIDS Treatment market document is very useful for developing well-thought marketing plans.

The key market players in AIDS treatment market are Abbott, Gilead Sciences, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc, Hologic, Inc, Pfizer Inc, PointCare, Tarix Orphan, LLC, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Centaur Pharmaceuticals, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, TaiMed Biologics Inc among others.

Global AIDS Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

AIDS treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, mechanism of action, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on types, the market is segmented into HIV (‎Human Immune Deficiency Virus)-1 and HIV (‎Human Immune Deficiency Virus)-2.

Based on mechanism of action, the AIDS treatment market is segmented into nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, CCR5 antagonist, integrase inhibitors, monoclonal antibody and others.

Based on drugs, the AIDS treatment market is segmented as abacavir, delavirdine, atazanavir, enfuvirtide, maraviroc, dolutegravir, ibalizumab and others.

Based on the route of administration, the AIDS treatment market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the AIDS treatment market is segmented as direct, online pharmacy, retailers and others.

Based on end user, the AIDS treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of HIV across the world is driving the market growth

Rise in the treatment & diagnosis rate is boosting the market growth

Government initiative to increase awareness among people about HIV cause, symptoms and available treatment options is accelerating the AIDS treatment market growth

Support from the international organizations to research institutes by providing funds for R&D activities to develop innovative, affordable, safe, and efficient medicines for effective therapeutic solutions is enhancing the market growth.

Market Restraints

Stringent government regulations for the approval and commercialization of HIV drugs is expected to hamper the market growth

Cost of antiretroviral drugs is restraining the market growth

HIV treatment has numerous side effects, such as hyperlipidemia, osteopenia, lipodystrophy and osteoporosis to restrict the market growth

Discrimination in society due to false opinion or misconception about AIDS is restraining the market growth

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global AIDS Treatment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global AIDS Treatment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global AIDS Treatment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Insights

In April 2019, ViiV Healthcare a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc received the U.S FDA approval for Dovato (dolutegravir and lamivudine) for the treatment of type 1 (HIV-1) infection. This is the first approved two-drug, fixed-dose and complete regimen for the treatment of HIV. This approval, provide two-drug regimen in a single tablet while eliminating additional toxicity and potential drug interactions from a third drug for patients who have never been treated.

In March 2018, TaiMed Biologics Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Trogarzo (ibalizumab-uiyk), a new type of antiretroviral medication for the treatment of HIV/AIDS. The FDA approval of Trogarzo, significantly change the treatment landscape for millions of patients suffering from AIDS.

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the AIDS Treatment market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of AIDS Treatment Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2020 to 2027 has been provided to determine the market potential.

