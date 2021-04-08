Global AI in Out-Of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market is expected to grow at CAGR 12.1% by 2028 due to increasing adoption of OOH on the retail sector, says Absolute Markets Insights

In the field of online ads, tech giants like Facebook and Google are leading the way. Yet they switch to out-of-home advertisements, buying billboard ads around the world, when they want to spread the word about their newest product or function. Any visual advertisement channel found outside the home is out-of-home advertising (OOH). This can include banners and posters, street furniture advertisements such as bus shelters or benches, transit areas such as airports or train stations, and place-based advertising media such as a stadium or a cinema. Thousands of places and millions of displays around the world account for these diverse formats. OOH is an expansive category, which represents about $29 billion in spending across key markets across the globe. In campaigns, some of the most powerful advertisers in the world including McDonalds, Apple, Amazon, HBO, and Coca-Cola are making frequent and extensive use of different OOH formats. The clever billboard campaign “Shot on an iPhone” by Apple encouraged its consumers to submit pictures shot on their iPhones. Standouts were made into billboards which appealed to the expectations of bystanders.

Marketers now have the ability to monitor audience movement to calculate out-of-home performance with creativity in OOH and developments. Marketers can now calculate, reach and influence their moving audience in conjunction with the advent of AI-powered media technology platforms. Artificial intelligence can allow more targeted out-of-home ads, e.g. weather triggers where the billboards are automatically used. The consumer experience was further improved by data obtained from sensors set up around billboards with more personalization. A more engaging material can be deployed to the right customer along with AI-processed data at the right time. Such data can help organizations make more calculated decisions and will aid in making decisions accordingly. This would further strengthen the decision-making process and it will be easier to make informed decisions leading to more personalized and engaging content for consumers.

Out-of-home used to be the last medium on the list of any media planner because the marketing teams had no idea whether it succeeded or whether people saw their commercials on screens. With Artificial Intelligence, their purpose is to improve, marketers are going to start moving from brand recognition to actually seeing their commercial revenue. Real revenue for retail advertisers should be created by digital out-of-home ads and AI. AI allows to function quicker and more effectively and to produce better return on investment. The increasing complexity of the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) infrastructure, the proliferation of data and the ongoing growth of 5G networks mean that the industry is in an excellent position to continue to innovate and grow with an emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Today, the average audience is more sophisticated expecting marketers to think more for them and asking advertisers to be more aware, they want advertisements to be more talkative than they are. By helping advertisers personalize content and make it more interactive, AI technology can overcome these pain points. Since customized OOH advertising will increase customer loyalty, brand recognition, and revenue the future of AI is in personalized ad is getting much wider. In marketing, AI allows businesses to make calculated choices based on results. The basic fact that people care about personalized content is what it comes down to. Personalized advertisements are being used by a growing number of businesses because people care more about things important to them. The advertising industry has always been driven by the quest for customization, precise audience building, and attribution for the lowest cost and least effort.

Over the forecast period, the AI in Out-Of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market is expected to rise at a huge rate in the Asia Pacific region. This is because of the continuous growth in the area in terms of advertising. The continuously rising population is increasing the consumer base of businesses across the major Asia-Pacific countries. A major contributing factor to AI in Out-Of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market growth across the region is the need for customer interaction, impressive and personalized ad content.

Due to the increased adoption of digital billboards by many single, multi-store and chain stores for branding the retail sector is projected to see substantial growth over the forecast period. Artificial intelligence allows advertising businesses to make data-based, timely decisions. In out-of-home ads, AI focuses on providing clients with customized and engaging ad content. Ad content personalization not only makes the overall consumer experience more entertaining and effective, but also improves revenue from the organization’s point of view. McDonald’s uses customized content based on AI in its show window of the store. The meals shown on the window shift according to the age of the person walking by, i.e. they see children’s meals or happy meals when a kid passes by, while an adult driving by will see a burger or a salad along with an enticing coupon code promising a free shake if bought within the next 15 minutes. With facial recognition technology, it can be used to detect how much an individual likes an advertisement from their facial expression and can be tweaked and modified in real time based on gender and age demographics. There are several examples where this has been used for varying degrees of accomplishment and acceptance. In all sectors and markets, the potential applications of AI and ML are proliferating.

Some of the players operating in the AI in Out-Of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market are Adonmo Private Limited, Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG, Ayudax, BellMedia, CAPTIVE MEDIA LTD, Captive Outdoor Media, Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc, Fairway Outdoor Advertising, JCDecaux SA, OUTFRONT Media Inc, and Toad.ai amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global AI in Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising market. The AI in Out-Of-Home (OOH) Advertising market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

