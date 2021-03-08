Global AI in Fashion Market Competitive Analysis with Size & Share Research and Forecast to 2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in fashion refers to the use of AI-augmented latest technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), computer vision, and others to abridge various processes in the fashion industry. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in fashion is rapidly evolving the functioning of the fashion industry by playing a vital role in the various key sections. From designing to marketing, AI in fashion is playing a major role in altering this industry. AI by leveraging its intelligence aided by Machine Learning is helping the manufacturers to exhaust the best opportunities in their field.

Global AI in Fashion Market is expected to grow from USD million in 2019. The overall growth in the market is supported by the following reasons. Increase in demand from customers for a personalized experience, increasing need for inventory management, and increasing social media influence in the fashion sector. Additionally, Identifying potential fashion trends in advance with consumer purchasing behavior analysis and increasing fast fashion retail to improve the adoption of artificial intelligence in fashion marketing to build many opportunities in fashion solutions for AI vendors.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-440

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

Key Players

Microsoft

Google

IBM

AWS

Facebook

Adobe

Oracle

SAP

Heuritech

Others

Global AI in Fashion Market: Segments

Solution Segment to retain a larger market share by 2030

AI covers solutions and services in the fashion industry, by component. The solution segment is performing outstandingly and is projected to experience higher growth in the forecast period due to higher adoption rates. The fashion retailers are exhibiting a transition towards advanced technology that can accelerate their business processes and help attract new clients. In addition, it has turned out to be more challenging for organizations to identify current trends through various social media platforms and cater to the demand of customers. Thus, fashion retailers and brands are increasingly embracing AI-based approaches.

Virtual assistants to drive the market in forecasted period with a CAGR.

Market is bifurcated, based on application, into Product Search & Discovery, Product Recommendation, Supply chain management & demand forecasting, Virtual assistants, Creative designing & trend forecasting, and CRM. The demand for virtual assistants is growing in order to simplify the customer’s shopping experience such as virtual visualization of clothes, i.e., how they look without actually putting them on.

Deployment mode to be driven by Cloud segment

On the basis of Deployment mode, the AI in the fashion market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is anticipated to propel the growth of the market due to easy accessibility, wide usage, and worldwide popularity, during the forecast period.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@

https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-440

Global AI in Fashion Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Increasing use of Social Media

The integration of AI with the fashion industry is expected to grow due to increasing social media influence on the fashion and dressing sense of people. Promoters use social media as a major tool to advertise as it is mostly accessed by youngsters, who are basically the target audience and easily influenced by such advertisements.

Besides that, AI also minimizes the errors in fashion and makes the product delivery process quick through automated warehousing management. Companies or brands can now request input and recommendations through applications featured in AI.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @\

https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/ai-in-fashion-market/440

Restraints

Consumer’s Taste remains a challenge

The market falls short of expectations and the challenge of predicting user tastes remains challenging. It is unreal to accurately predict the taste and preference of each buyer virtually. Thus, this may restrict the growth of AI in the fashion market.

Global AI in Fashion Market: Region

Global AI in the Fashion market is segmented on the basis of regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world is classified as Middle-East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR.

During the forecast period, North America is projected to hold the largest market share. But for numerous factors, the Asia-Pacific region is seeing rapid market growth, such as increasing usage of social media and increase in the number of local businesses and various policies implemented for developments in AI technology. Hence, APAC is to drive the overall growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-440

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

United Kingdom

275 New North Road, Islington Suite 1275

London, N1 7AA, UK

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com