Global AI in Cybersecurity Market is expected to reach USD 30.5 billion by 2025

The global AI in cyber security market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 30.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2025).

The market is driven by factors such as increasing stringent data privacy regulations, increasing number of cyber-attacks, increasing adoption of digital solutions, and increasing inclination towards cloud-based solutions from on-premise. The continuous research and development for technologically advanced systems for anomaly detection, web filtering, intrusion detection, and data loss prevention among others, further fuels the growth of the market.

The market for AI in cyber security devices is primarily driven by increasing data frauds and cyber-attacks worldwide. Also, increasing number of internet and social media users, digitalization of banking and finance sectors create immense opportunities for the industry players to develop advance AI systems to provide cyber security. With the more people getting connected to the vulnerable Wi-Fi networks, the chances of cyber security breaches immensely increase. This creates the utmost need for certain systems and programs which can detect, predict, process and analyze such threats and keep public and organizations safe from cyber-attacks. AI offers the solution to the threat to a great extent and therefore different industry players are focusing on utilizing AI for cyber security, thereby fuelling the growth of the global market.

Based on technology, the AI in cyber security market is categorized into natural language processing, speech recognition, machine learning, and image processing. Of all these technologies, machine learning technology holds the largest share in the AI in cyber security market, globally. The demand for natural language processing technology for cybersecurity is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period in terms of its market size. Natural language processing helps to interpret, interact and establish interaction between computer and human languages. This helps systems to learn patterns of cyber-attacks and provide a safer cyber environment for the users.

On the basis of security type, the market is segmented into Identity and access security services, network security services, cloud security services, data security services, and others. Of all, the AI for cloud cybersecurity services is predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of or large enterprises using cloud platform for data repository and as servers, which makes it vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Based on application, the market is segmented into firewall, distributed denial of services, anomaly detection, web filtering, intrusion detection, and data loss prevention. The AI in Cyber Security market size is the largest for anomaly detection. The key factors leading to the largest contribution of the application to the AI in cyber security market are increasing instances of cyber-attacks in banking and financial sectors.

North America accounted for the major share in the AI in cybersecurity industry in 2019, globally as the players in the region are continuously investing capital for the advancement of AI technology for cybersecurity. U.S. offers a competitive environment for major players worldwide, as the country is the largest user of AI technology in most of the industrial sectors. This creates traction for the industry players to utilize the opportunities of revenue generation in the country. Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the AI in cybersecurity market.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Juniper Networks, Inc., Amazon, Inc., Intel Corporation, RSA Security LLC, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., IBM Corporation, Inc., FireEye, Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., and Symantec Corporation are some of the key players offering solutions and services for AI in cyber security.

