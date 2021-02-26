Global AI in BFSI Security Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during Forecast Period 2016-26

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a part of computer science that focuses on the creation of intelligent machines that work and perform tasks like humans. As a result, it has become a key part of the technology in the BFSI industry. In financial organizations and other major finance industries, AI has become a core business adaptation and is expected to change the overall service offering scenario. The BFSI market has become an AI-based solution to many traditional banking problems.

Financial institutions use the AI to collect, report and analyze large chunks of data in order to gather meaningful insights about customers to meet their requirements. The ability of technology to perform tasks such as natural language processing and image recognition, speech & text, and advanced machine learning algorithms is a factor that will increase the demand for technology.

Global AI in BFSI Security Market: Information Security

Based on Information Security, the AI in BFSI security market is segmented into Fraud Detection & Prevention, Anti-Money Laundering, Monitoring and Preventing Cyber Threats and Others. The bank needs a risk-assessment system that would be capable of sifting through new account applications and only accept customers with a low likelihood of fraud. The system needs to ensure that only truly risky applications could be subject to a manual review and that risk factors were clear for easy decision-making in order to reduce the time spent by human security experts reviewing each case.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the global AI in BFSI Security are Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, EMC Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Mcafee, Inc. (Intel Security Group, Sophos Group PLC., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated. and other prominent players.

Recent Development

March, 2020: Cisco announced the intent to acquire privately-held Fluidmesh Networks, a leader in wireless backhaul systems. Fluidmesh’s leading technology delivers reliable and resilient wireless solutions for mission critical applications, whether it’s high-speed rail and mass transit or large-scale distributed sites such as ports and urban settings where signal strength can be challenging. Fluidmesh’s solutions are quick to deploy and configure, offering customers a cost-efficient, low-maintenance solution.

May, 2019: Booz Allen announced that the company has entered into a letter agreement, under its joint venture partner agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Technical Information Service (NTIS), to help the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC).

By Information Security

Fraud Detection & Prevention

Anti-Money Laundering

Monitoring and Preventing Cyber Threats

Others

By Physical Security

Video Surveillance

Access Control

Intrusion & Fire Detection

By Technology

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

By End-User

Banking

Insurance Companies

Other Financial Institutions

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

