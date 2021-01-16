Global AI in Banking and Finance Market was Valued at US$ 14,159.7 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 362,268.3 Mn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 43.2% over the Forecast Period, With Rising Demand of Advanced Technological Solutions across the Banking and Finance Sector; says Absolute Markets Insights

Technological advances have changed customer expectations across the banking and other financial institutions, inclining them towards digital transactions. The growth in internet and smartphone users have increased number of people with access to digital channels for their banking requirements. Global Findex 2017 of The World Bank indicates developing as well as high income economies have shown sharp rise in adoption of digital payments. To ensure that people benefit from digital financial services requires a well-developed payments system, with vigorous consumer protection measures that are essential to be incorporated. Artificial Intelligence has enabled banks and other financial institutions to secure their payment gateways from fraudulent activities. For instance, Microsoft Corporation provides financial institutions with an AI based solution to detect mobile banking frauds. In this solution, incoming mobile activity is analyzed and behavioral evaluation is done for fraud detection followed by preventive actions. Broad spectrum of AI technologies such as machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and others facilitate different capabilities in streamlining these activities across the banking and finance sector. Natural language processing is used by various banks for customer service and insights gathering to address customer queries. Royal Bank of Scotland uses text analytics, a natural language processing technique, to extract information from various emails, surveys and conversations, analyze this information and identifies root cause behind customer dissatisfaction. Computer vision is another technology under AI umbrella which visualizes and analyzes digital images or videos for decision making. For instance, in 2018 HSBC bank gave their corporate customers access to face scan mobile banking through Apple‘s Face ID. Thus increasing benefits offered by different AI technologies for streamlining processes has further propelled the growth of global AI in Banking and Finance Market.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has hindered the banking and financed sector due to the shutdown of physical branches of banks and other financial institutions to avoid spread of coronavirus infection. This crisis have pushed people to opt for digital channels of banking. Digital banking channels eliminate the physical contact from banking transactions thus acting as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus. Time consuming processes done at physical locations of the branches of banks and other financial institutions can be automated by AI technologies through digital banking. Neural networks are helping financial institutions to automate complex processes and enhance decision making capabilities thus lowering costs and improving accuracy and customer experience. Therefore, inflation in digital banking due to COVID-19 is another which is anticipated to drive the growth of global AI in banking and finance market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of AI in banking and finance market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major AI in Banking and Finance Market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global AI in banking and finance market was valued at US$ 14,159.7 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 43.2% over the forecast period.

Small and medium sized enterprises are anticipated to show highest growth rate over forecast period owing to introduction of affordable and easy to deployable cloud based solutions.

North America accounted for the highest AI in Banking and Finance Market share in global AI in banking and finance market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years.

Some of the players operating in the AI in banking and finance market are 111Dimtech, Abe AI Inc., AlphaSense Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, Darktrace, DataRobot, Inc., DreamQuark, Feedzai Inc., H2O.ai., Kasisto, Narrative Science, Underwrite.ai., USM, Webtunix AI, Xenonstack and Zest AI amongst others.

Global AI in Banking and Finance Market:

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Others

By Application

Risk and Compliance Management

Customer Engagement and Lead Generation

Asset and Wealth Management

Fraud Prevention

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

