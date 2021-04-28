Global AI in Agriculture Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of AI in Agriculture market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to AI in Agriculture market are also predicted in this report.
Key global participants in the AI in Agriculture market include:
John Deere
Agribotix (A AgEagle Company)
IBM
Prospera
CropX
Precision Hawk
Autonomous Tractor Corporation
Cainthus
Trace Genomics
Vineview
Microsoft
Harvest Croo
Connecterra
Granular
DTN
ec2ce
Descartes Labs
aWhere
Vision Robotics
The Climate Corporation
FarmBot
Resson
Gamaya
Taranis
By application:
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Drone Analytics
Agriculture Robots
Other
AI in Agriculture Market: Type Outlook
Hardware
Software
AI-As-A-Service
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of AI in Agriculture Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of AI in Agriculture Market by Types
4 Segmentation of AI in Agriculture Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of AI in Agriculture Market in Major Countries
7 North America AI in Agriculture Landscape Analysis
8 Europe AI in Agriculture Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific AI in Agriculture Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa AI in Agriculture Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
AI in Agriculture Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
In-depth AI in Agriculture Market Report: Intended Audience
AI in Agriculture manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of AI in Agriculture
AI in Agriculture industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, AI in Agriculture industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
AI in Agriculture Report Provide:
Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in AI in Agriculture market.
Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.
Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.
Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.
Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future AI in Agriculture market and related industry.
