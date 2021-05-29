Global AI Governance Market Competitive Outlook, Growth Tactics, Industrial Demand And Shares

This report depends upon the SWOT analysis through which the company can believe assertively. This market research study presents significant market bits of knowledge through which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be developed. This report provides comprehensive explanation of market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the industry. This market report is framed with most excellent and sophisticated tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data

Global AI governance market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Global AI Governance Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for the Global AI Governance Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Key Market Features in Global (United States, European Union and China) AI Governance Market:

The report highlights AI Governance market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global (United States, European Union and China) AI Governance Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is boosting this market growth

Increasing need for building trust in artificial intelligence systems and growing demand for transparency in artificial intelligence decisions also acts as a market driver

Growing compliance with regulations around technology drives this market growth

Reduction of gender bias and discrimination by using artificial intelligence accelerates this market growth

Market Restraints:

Establishing comprehensive ethical principles for artificial intelligence restricts this market growth

High investment cost hampers the growth of this market

Insufficient expertise and skills in artificial intelligence also acts as a market restraint

List of Best Players profiled in AI Governance Market Report;

IBM, Apple, Intel Corporation, Amazon, Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Facebook, SAP, Salesforce, Fair Isaac Corporation, BoardBookit, Anki, AIBrain Inc., Banjo, Appier Inc., SenseTime, Kindred, Inc., OrCam among others

