Global AI Governance Market Competitive Analysis By Key Players Fair Isaac Corporation, BoardBookit, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Anki, AIBrain Inc., Banjo and More

AI Governance Market 2020 this report is including with the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. Also, report providing market data derived from primary as well as secondary research techniques. This AI Governance the industry report provides details of recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, strategic market growth analysis, and market size. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global AI Infrastructure market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global AI Governance market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

This AI Governance report comprises of basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2027. Market research analysis data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Also, AI Governance report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even take critical business decisions.

Global AI governance market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

Global AI governance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerial imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

AI Governance Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, BoardBookit, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Anki, AIBrain Inc., Banjo, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Appier Inc., SenseTime, Kindred, Inc., OrCam among others.

Segmentation: AI Governance Market

By Component

Solutions Platforms Software Tools

Services Consulting Integration Support and Maintenance



Technology

Computer Vision

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

Function

Training

Inference

Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Telecom

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content:

Table and Figures Covered in This Report:

AI Governance Market Overview, Scope, Status, and Prospect Global AI Governance Market Competition by ManufacturersSZQ Global AI Governance Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Global AI Governance Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Global AI Governance Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Global AI Infrastructure Market Analysis by Application AI Infrastructure Manufacturing Cost Analysis AI Infrastructure Industry Effect Factors Analysis Global AI Infrastructure Market Forecast AI Infrastructure Market Research Findings and Conclusion

AI Governance Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

