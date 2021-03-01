Global Agritourism Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth Estimates, Investments & Opportunities – Expedia, Domiruth Perutravel, Quadrant Australia, Select Holidays, Star Destinations

“

Competitive Research Report on Agritourism Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Agritourism market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Agritourism market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Agritourism market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Agritourism market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Agritourism market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Expedia Group, Domiruth Perutravel, Quadrant Australia, Select Holidays, Star Destinations and more – all the leading players operating in the global Agritourism market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get important information on the upcoming industry challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Agritourism market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and complete report on the global Agritourism market.

Global Agritourism Market is valued approximately USD 213.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Agritourism is a form of travelling that links agricultural activities with tourism to attract visitors onto a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business majorly for entertainment and education. Also, the Agritourism is used for improving the economy through agriculture. Major drivers like pollution free environment, fresh foods, recreation activities and health benefits related with agriculture have been influencing people for inbound and outbound agritourism.Further, agritourism has been helping to improve the economic growth and socio-cultural integration with rural areas. Innovative services like music festivals, food festivals, traditional events and other special events attract more tourists. Also, tourists choosing a place which provides them peaceful recreation value away from city life and people who like to be close with nature. Increasing government initiatives have made tourists more aware and traditional farmers are able to earn extra incomethroughout the year.For Instance: as per the official record of Indian Government, in 2005, Agri-Tourism Development Corporation was established to develop and promote agritourism by creating job opportunities for the farmers. In 2016, Farm Tourism Development Act (Republic Act 10816) was launched by the government of Philippines to promote and develop farm tourism in the country. However, an increase in the cost due to additional workers & subcontractor labor costs, animal-human health concerns, irresponsible tourism can harm the environment and can impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the increasing government initiatives, regulations, proper tourism management creates an opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Agritourism Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the already established tourism sector and increasing number of agritourism farms. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population, awareness about agritourism through rising online services, nature seeking tourists, better government regulations, focusing on increasing the farmers income and improving agricultural infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Agritourism Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Expedia Group

Domiruth PeruTravel

Quadrant Australia

Select Holidays

Star Destinations

Trump Tours

Farm To Farm Tours

Kansas Agritourism

A.C.T. Tours

AL VERNETO

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Overnight Stay

Special Events & Festivals

Off the Farm

Recreation Activities & Events

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Agritourism Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Agritourism market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Agritourism market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Agritourism market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Agritourism market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1. Agritourism Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2. Agritourism Market, By Type, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Agritourism Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Agritourism Market Dynamics

3.1. Agritourism Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Agritourism Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Agritourism Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Agritourism Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Agritourism Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.4. Agritourism Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Overnight Stay

5.4.2. Special Events And Festivals

5.4.3. Off The Farm

5.4.4. Recreation Activities And Events

Chapter 6. Global Agritourism Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Agritourism Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America Agritourism Market

6.2.1. U.S. Agritourism Market

6.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.2. Canada Agritourism Market

6.3. Europe Agritourism Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. Agritourism Market

6.3.2. Germany Agritourism Market

6.3.3. France Agritourism Market

6.3.4. Spain Agritourism Market

6.3.5. Italy Agritourism Market

6.3.6. Rest Of Europe Agritourism Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Agritourism Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China Agritourism Market

6.4.2. India Agritourism Market

6.4.3. Japan Agritourism Market

6.4.4. Australia Agritourism Market

6.4.5. South Korea Agritourism Market

6.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Agritourism Market

6.5. Latin America Agritourism Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil Agritourism Market

6.5.2. Mexico Agritourism Market

6.6. Rest Of The World Agritourism Market

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Top Market Strategies

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. Expedia Group

7.2.1.1. Key Information

7.2.1.2. Overview

7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

7.2.1.4. Product Summary

7.2.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2.2. Domiruth Perutravel

7.2.3. Quadrant Australia

7.2.4. Select Holidays

7.2.5. Star Destinations

7.2.6. Trump Tours

7.2.7. Farm To Farm Tours

7.2.8. Kansas Agritourism

7.2.9. A.C.T. Tours

7.2.10. Al Verneto

Chapter 8. Research Process

8.1. Research Process

8.1.1. Data Mining

8.1.2. Analysis

8.1.3. Market Estimation

8.1.4. Validation

8.1.5. Publishing

8.2. Research Attributes

8.3. Research Assumption

