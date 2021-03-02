Global Agrigenomics Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Investments, Opportunities & Developments – Eurofins, Agilent, Thermo Fisher, LGS Limited., Illumina

“

Competitive Research Report on Agrigenomics Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Agrigenomics market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Agrigenomics market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Agrigenomics market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

Get The Sample Report PDF with TOC & List of Figures @ https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/89668

The global Agrigenomics market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Agrigenomics market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Eurofins Scientific Se, Agilent Technologies’ Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific’ Inc., LGS Limited., Illumina’ Inc. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Agrigenomics market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Agrigenomics market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Agrigenomics market.

Global Agrigenomics Market is valued approximately USD 11.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Agrigenomics is the study of the genetic make-up of crops and animals that affect the product. The use of genomics in agriculture helps to increase the sustainability and productivity of livestock production and crop production. The global Agrigenomics market is driven by technological advancements, rise in funds toward research in agrigenomics fuel the adoption of novel technologies. The market is primarily driven by Growing Food Demand and Shrinking Land. For instance, according to World bank, Farmland per capita is expected to decrease to 1800 m2 in 2030 from 2,200 m2 in 2005. Different crop pests lead to the decline, causing 10-16 percent annual global crop losses. While new plant technologies are constantly being developed to combat pest attacks, they are also contributing to the production of new strains of pests that are difficult to destroy. The number of fungal losses in major crops is sufficient to feed almost 9% of the world’s population. Agrigenomics is therefore the main policy embraced by farmers to meet the global demand for food. . Different crop pests contribute to the decline, causing annual global crop losses of 10-16 per cent. While the latest plant technologies are being developed continuously to combat pest attacks, they are also contributing to the development of new and difficult-to-kill pest strains. The number of fungal losses in major crops is sufficient to feed almost 9% of the world’s population. Agrigenomics is thus the main policy farmers have embraced for meeting global food demand. However, low adoption of automated instruments, highly consolidated equipment industry reduces innovative research approach in agrigenomics Labs would restraint the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Agrigenomics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Technological Advancements. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Rise in Funds Toward Research in Agrigenomics Fuel the Adoption of Novel Technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Agrigenomics Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eurofins Scientific Se

Agilent Technologies’ Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific’ Inc.

LGS Limited.

Illumina’ Inc.

Zoetis’ Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Galseq Srl Via Italia

Agrigenomics’ Inc.

Biogenetic Services’ Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sequencer:

Sanger sequencer

Illumina HiSeq

PacBio sequencer

SOLiD sequencer

Others (Roche GS FLX, Ion Torrent, Oxford Nanopore, and Danaher GeXP)

By Application:

Crops

Livestock

By Objective:

DNA extraction and purification

DNA/RNA sequencing

Genotyping

Gene expression profiling

Marker-assisted selection

GMO/Trait purity

Other objectives (hybrid purity testing, targeted resequencing, DNA parentage testing, QTL mapping, and genetic disease identification)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Agrigenomics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you. So, Get in touch with us today for the latest report on the Agrigenomics market.

Explore Complete Report on Agrigenomics Market @ https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-agrigenomics-market-analysis-by-sequencer-sanger-sequencer-illumina-hiseq-pacbio-sequencer-solid-sequ/89668

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Agrigenomics market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Agrigenomics market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Agrigenomics market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Agrigenomics market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Agrigenomics Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Agrigenomics Market, By Sequencer, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Agrigenomics Market, By Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Agrigenomics Market, By Objective, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Agrigenomics Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Agrigenomics Market Dynamics

3.1.Agrigenomics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Agrigenomics Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Agrigenomics Market, By Sequencer

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Agrigenomics Market by Sequencer, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Agrigenomics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sequencer 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Agrigenomics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Sanger sequencer

5.4.2.Illumina HiSeq

5.4.3.PacBio sequencer

5.4.4.SOLiD sequencer

5.4.5.Others (Roche GS FLX, Ion Torrent, Oxford Nanopore, and Danaher GeXP)

Chapter 6.Global Agrigenomics Market, By Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Agrigenomics Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Agrigenomics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Agrigenomics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Crops

6.4.2.Livestock

Chapter 7.Global Agrigenomics Market, By Objective

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Agrigenomics Market by Objective, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Agrigenomics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Objective 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Agrigenomics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. DNA extraction and purification

7.4.2.DNA/RNA sequencing

7.4.3.Genotyping

7.4.4.Gene expression profiling

7.4.5.Marker-assisted selection

7.4.6.GMO/Trait purity

7.4.7.Other objectives (hybrid purity testing, targeted resequencing, DNA parentage testing, QTL mapping, and genetic disease identification)

Chapter 8.Global Agrigenomics Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Agrigenomics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Agrigenomics Market

8.2.1.U.S. Agrigenomics Market

8.2.1.1.Sequencer breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.Objective breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Agrigenomics Market

8.3.Europe Agrigenomics Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Agrigenomics Market

8.3.2.Germany Agrigenomics Market

8.3.3.France Agrigenomics Market

8.3.4.Spain Agrigenomics Market

8.3.5.Italy Agrigenomics Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Agrigenomics Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Agrigenomics Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Agrigenomics Market

8.4.2.India Agrigenomics Market

8.4.3.Japan Agrigenomics Market

8.4.4.Australia Agrigenomics Market

8.4.5.South Korea Agrigenomics Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Agrigenomics Market

8.5.Latin America Agrigenomics Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Agrigenomics Market

8.5.2.Mexico Agrigenomics Market

8.6.Rest of The World Agrigenomics Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1. Eurofins Scientific Se

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2.Agilent Technologies’ Inc.

9.2.3.Thermo Fisher Scientific’ Inc.

9.2.4.LGS Limited.

9.2.5.Illumina’ Inc.

9.2.6.Zoetis’ Inc.

9.2.7.Neogen Corporation

9.2.8.Galseq Srl Via Italia

9.2.9.Agrigenomics’ Inc.

9.2.10.Biogenetic Services’ Inc.

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

Send An Enquiry To Request Customization on the Report @ https://marketresearchport.com/enquiry-before-buying/89668

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report reseller company in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: sales@marketresearchport.com

Website:https://marketresearchport.com/”