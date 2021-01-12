Global Agriculture Technologies Market is Rising with top key Players like Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Dickey-John Corporation and Cropmetrics LLC

Agriculture Technologies report incorporates top to bottom market analysis alongside key players, challenges, plan designs, openings, proficient frameworks and future rules. Market improvement patterns and showcasing diverts are broke down in this Agriculture Technologies report. It gives an investigation of upstream crude materials, downstream interest, and current market elements. This investigation incorporates refined bits of knowledge for the market and assorted viewpoints of different industry experts. Existing business sector examination and future advancement are depicted to give better knowledge into your business. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Agriculture Technologies market are SST Development Group, Inc., Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Dickey-John Corporation and Cropmetrics LLC.

Global agriculture technologies market is driven by the achievement of operational efficiency and effectiveness through heavy acceptance of technology in farming practices which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global agriculture technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of agriculture technologies for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

Some of the major players operating global Agriculture Technologies market are Agriculture Technologies Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., Raven Industries, Agjunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting, Inc.,

Segmentation: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

By Agriculture Type Precision Farming Livestock Monitoring Fish Farming Smart Greenhouses Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)

By Offering Hardware Precision Farming Hardware Automation and Control Systems Sensing and Monitoring Systems Livestock Monitoring Hardware RFID Tags & Readers Sensors Transmitters & Mounting Equipment GPS Others Fish Farming Hardware GPS/GNSS Sensors Others Smart Greenhouse Hardware HVAC Systems LED Grow Lights Sensors Others Software Local/Web Based Cloud Based Software as a Service (SaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Services System Integration & Consulting Managed Services Connectivity Services Assisted Professional Services Maintenance and Support

By Application Precision Farming Applications Livestock Monitoring Applications Fish Farming Applications Smart Greenhouse Applications Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)



By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Agriculture Technologies Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Market Drivers:

Rise in usage of technology in the farming process worldwide. As it is more effective than human work process.

Rise in the demand for food across the globe for ever growing population. This increases the necessity to adopt agricultural technology to do the agricultural work faster.

Increasing need for examining the health of the live stocks and to take the necessary steps within the growth cycle as the market is moving towards quality with quantity.

Market Restraints:

The agricultural industry is very fragmented because of this the technology within the agriculture are not being implemented globally.

There are less skilled farmer which do not have much technological knowledge on how to use the agricultural technology

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Watson decision platform for agriculture to be launched by IBM which wil integrate data and artificial intelligence within the farming. This will help the food producers and their suppliers to easily manage their raw material and finished products.

In January 2018, John deere and farm dog brought a new project to produce variable rate spray technology. This will help in controlling the pest and diseases within the livestock.

Impact of Covid-19 in Agriculture Technologies Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Agriculture Technologies market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

