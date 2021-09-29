Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Manufacturing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $858.05 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market is due to growth in world population, rising construction activity and fall in crude oil prices.

The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, power mowing equipment, and other powered home lawn and garden equipment; construction machinery, surface mining machinery, and logging equipment; and oil and gas field and underground mining machinery and equipment.by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agriculture, construction, and mining machinery.

The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market are Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd, Kubota Corp, Liebherr Group, AGCO Corporation, Volvo AB, Claas KGaA

The global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market is segmented into construction machinery manufacturing, agricultural implement manufacturing and mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing. Among these segments, the construction machinery manufacturing market accounts for the largest share in the global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market.

The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market report describes and explains the global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

