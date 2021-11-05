Global Agricultural Implement Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview
The Business Research Company’s ‘Agricultural Implement Market - By Type (Farm Machinery And Equipment, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment, Tools, Gear Boxes, Clutches And Parts), By Operation (Manual, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous), By Application (Harvesting And Threshing, Plant Protection, Post-Harvest And Agro-Processing, Sowing And Planting, Weed Cultivation, Land Development And Seed Bed Preparation), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.
The global agricultural implement market reached a value of nearly $241.9 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $241.9 billion in 2019 to $233.6 billion in 2020 at a rate of -3.4%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 and reach $288.6 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $337.4 billion in 2025, and $494.2 billion in 2030.
Request For The Sample Of The Agricultural Implement Market Here:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2849&type=smp
The agricultural implement market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, lawn and garden tractors, and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements. The market includes agriculture and farm machines such as tractors, cotton ginning machinery, feed processing equipment, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm-type), plowing equipment, combines (harvesting threshers), poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, push lawn mowers, ride-on mowers, snow blowers and throwers (residential-type), and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type), garden tools, and autonomous farm equipment.
Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Agricultural Implement Report Here:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-market
The agricultural implement market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Some of the major players of the agricultural implement market are Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH
The agricultural implement market is segmented by type, by operation, by application and by capacity
By Type- The agricultural implement market can be segmented by type
-
- a. Farm Machinery and Equipment
- • Combines
- • Fertilizing Machinery
- • Haying Machines
- • Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers
- • Milking Machines
- • Planting Machines
- • Food Processing Equipment
- • Plows
- • Other-Farm Machinery And Equipment
- b. Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment
- • Push Lawn Mowers
- • Riding Mowers
- • Other-Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment
- c. Tools
- d. Gear Boxes
- e. Clutches And parts
- f. Others
- a. Farm Machinery and Equipment
By Operation- The agricultural implement market can be segmented by operation
-
- a. Manual
- b. Semi-Autonomous
- c. Fully-Autonomous
By Application- The agricultural implement market can be segmented by application
-
- a. Harvesting And Threshing
- b. Plant Protection
- c. Post-Harvest And Agro-Processing
- d. Sowing And Planting
- e. Weed Cultivation
- f. Land Development And Seed Bed Preparation
- g. Other Applications
By Capacity- The agricultural implement market can be segmented by capacity
-
- a. Small
- b. Medium
- c. Large
Read More On The Global Agricultural Implement Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-market
The agricultural implement market report describes and explains the global agricultural implement market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The agricultural implement report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The countries covered in the global agricultural implement market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.
The regions covered in the global agricultural implement market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.
The Full Report Includes
- Executive Summary
- Report Structure
- Agricultural Implement Market Characteristics
- Agricultural Implement Market Product Analysis
- Agricultural Implement Market Supply Chain
…..
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Agricultural Implement Market
- Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market
- Recommendations
- Appendix
- Copyright And Disclaimer
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.
The World’s Most Comprehensive Database
The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Us:
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model