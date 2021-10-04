Global Agricultural Implement Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global agricultural implement market reached a value of nearly $241.9 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $241.9 billion in 2019 to $233.6 billion in 2020 at a rate of -3.4%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 and reach $288.6 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $337.4 billion in 2025, and $494.2 billion in 2030.

The agricultural implement market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, lawn and garden tractors, and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements. The market includes agriculture and farm machines such as tractors, cotton ginning machinery, feed processing equipment, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm-type), plowing equipment, combines (harvesting threshers), poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, push lawn mowers, ride-on mowers, snow blowers and throwers (residential-type), and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type), garden tools, and autonomous farm equipment.

The agricultural implement market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the agricultural implement market are Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH

The agricultural implement market is segmented by type, by operation, by application and by capacity

By Type- The agricultural implement market can be segmented by type

a. Farm Machinery and Equipment • Combines • Fertilizing Machinery • Haying Machines • Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers • Milking Machines • Planting Machines • Food Processing Equipment • Plows • Other-Farm Machinery And Equipment

b. Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment • Push Lawn Mowers • Riding Mowers • Other-Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment

c. Tools

d. Gear Boxes

e. Clutches And parts

f. Others

By Operation- The agricultural implement market can be segmented by operation

a. Manual

b. Semi-Autonomous

c. Fully-Autonomous

By Application- The agricultural implement market can be segmented by application

a. Harvesting And Threshing

b. Plant Protection

c. Post-Harvest And Agro-Processing

d. Sowing And Planting

e. Weed Cultivation

f. Land Development And Seed Bed Preparation

g. Other Applications

By Capacity- The agricultural implement market can be segmented by capacity

a. Small

b. Medium

c. Large

The agricultural implement market report describes and explains the global agricultural implement market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The agricultural implement report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global agricultural implement market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global agricultural implement market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

