Global Agricultural Drones Market Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2030

The report “ Global Agricultural Drones Market, By Product (Hardware, Fixed Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid, Software, Data Management, Imaging Software, Data Analysis, and Others (flight Management and Flight Monitoring)), By Application (Field Mapping, Corp Management, Spraying (Seed and Pesticides), Crop Scouting, Livestock Monitoring, and Others (Leaf Area Indexing, Phenology, and Tree Classification)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029.”

Key Highlights:

In September 2019, drone manufacturing company SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. partnered with Delair SAS, a solution provider for visual intelligence and data management, to enhance visual data management and analysis. This collaborative solution would enhance visual data collection and provide more insights into the visual data collected through drones.

On February 12, 2020, Delair-Tech announced to simplify vegetation management for the power lines with drones digital twins and artificial intelligence.

Analyst View:

Increasing adoption of drones for crop spraying can be viewed as an emerging trend observed in the market. By deploying drones for crop spraying, farmers can monitor and further reach out to far-fetched locations of their farms, which is considered as a difficult task while using manual methods. The growing demand for agricultural products, including fruits and vegetables, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the agricultural drones market. According to the United Nations, in 2018, the global population was recorded at 7.7 billion and is expected to rise to 9.7 billion by 2050. With the growing population, the demand for food products is bound to increase and thus, global food production must increase to cater to this growing demand. To address this, drones are being deployed for agricultural applications. Drones offer several benefits, such as real-time crop monitoring, crop spraying, and soil analysis, to farmers in a cost-effective manner. These enhance crop production, and with growing agricultural consumption across the globe, adoption of drones among the farmers is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global agricultural drones market accounted for US$ 23.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product, application, and region.

By product, Hardware, Fixed Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid, Software, Data Management, Imaging Software, Data Analysis, and Others (flight Management and Flight Monitoring.

By application, crop spraying was the major revenue-generating category in the agricultural drones market. By deploying drones for crop spraying, farmers can monitor far-fetched agricultural locations on a real-time basis.

By region, North America estimated to acquire the largest market share in agricultural drone market because of high demand for the cultivation of high-value crops such as wine grape growers.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global agricultural drones market includes Delair-Tech SAS, Agribotix, LLC, HoneyComb Corporation, PrecisionHawk Inc., Skybotix AG, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., Parrot S.A., AeroVironment, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Yamaha Corporation, Sentera LLC., and Ideaforge India Private Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. Besides, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

