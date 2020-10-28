Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Research, Company Assessment and Industry Analysis 2020-2027||AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Nufarm Limited

Agricultural biotechnology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 74.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.94% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The large scale Agricultural Biotechnology marketing report assists clients to deal with every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. This market research report serves the purpose of businesses of making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and achieve better profitability by prioritizing market goals. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. The Agricultural Biotechnology report estimates existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and necessary changes required in the future products.

The major players covered in the agricultural biotechnology market report are KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, ChemChina, Corteva., Limagrain, MITSUI & CO., LTD., AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Nufarm Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations., Performance Plants Inc., ADAMA Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, organism type, technology, and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, agricultural biotechnology market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, molecular markers, tissue culture, vaccines, genetic engineering, and others.

On the basis of application, the agricultural biotechnology market is bifurcated into transgenic crops, flower culturing, nutritional supplements, biofuels, antibiotic development, vaccine development and others.

On the basis of organism type, the agricultural biotechnology market is divided into plants, animals, microbes, and others.

On the basis of technology, the agricultural biotechnology market is fragmented into genome editing tools, ribonucleic acid interference [RNAi], biochips, deoxy ribonucleic acid [DNA] sequencing, and synthetic biology.

Based on the product, the agricultural biotechnology market is segregated into crop protection products, transgenic seeds, and synthetic biology-enables products. Crop protection products are further sub-categorized into biostimulants, and biopesticides. Transgenic seeds are further sub-segmented into soybean, fruits & vegetables, maize, cotton, and others.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application. To get a comprehensive overview of the agricultural biotechnology market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value A neutral perspective towards market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

