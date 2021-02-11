Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Overview ,Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2027|| MITSUI & CO., LTD., AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC

A worldwide Agricultural Biotechnology marketing report helps put on valuable trends, an insight into consumer behavior, and visualizations that will empower to conduct effective competitor analysis. This complete market research report brings the results of market-driven research to life, giving users a data analysis tool to create actionable strategies from a range of consumer-driven insights. With such market report, businesses can be made more intelligent and more efficient that ultimately meet the needs of target audience. This, in turn, will increase the speed of the commercial success significantly. To get a holistic vision of the marketplace, Agricultural Biotechnology market research report works the best.

The agricultural biotechnology business is anticipated to augment business germination in the projection period of 2020 to 2027 reckoning to USD 74.55 billion by 2027 expanding at an annual growth of 9.94% in the above-mentioned projection years.

The major players covered in the agricultural biotechnology market report are KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, ChemChina, Corteva., Limagrain, MITSUI & CO., LTD., AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Nufarm Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations., Performance Plants Inc., ADAMA Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, organism type, technology, and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, agricultural biotechnology market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, molecular markers, tissue culture, vaccines, genetic engineering, and others.

On the basis of application, the agricultural biotechnology market is bifurcated into transgenic crops, flower culturing, nutritional supplements, biofuels, antibiotic development, vaccine development and others.

On the basis of organism type, the agricultural biotechnology market is divided into plants, animals, microbes, and others.

On the basis of technology, the agricultural biotechnology market is fragmented into genome editing tools, ribonucleic acid interference [RNAi], biochips, deoxy ribonucleic acid [DNA] sequencing, and synthetic biology.

Based on the product, the agricultural biotechnology market is segregated into crop protection products, transgenic seeds, and synthetic biology-enables products. Crop protection products are further sub-categorized into biostimulants, and biopesticides. Transgenic seeds are further sub-segmented into soybean, fruits & vegetables, maize, cotton, and others.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Country Level Analysis

Agricultural biotechnology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application, organism type, technology, and product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the agricultural biotechnology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the agricultural biotechnology market due to the expanding genetic techniques acceptance for crops, reduction in the usage of pesticides in farming while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the focus of modern farming techniques, boosting personal disposable incomes, and germinating demand of food by surging population.