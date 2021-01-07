Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Opportunity Analysis 2021-2027||Limagrain, MITSUI & CO., LTD., AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC

This Agricultural Biotechnology market report is a great source of information about the ABC industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the globe. Such perfect and comprehensive market report brings into focus primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report also gives CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market.

The agricultural biotechnology business is anticipated to augment business germination in the projection period of 2020 to 2027 reckoning to USD 74.55 billion by 2027 expanding at an annual growth of 9.94% in the above-mentioned projection years.

The major players covered in the agricultural biotechnology market report are KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, ChemChina, Corteva., Limagrain, MITSUI & CO., LTD., AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Nufarm Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations., Performance Plants Inc., ADAMA Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, organism type, technology, and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, agricultural biotechnology market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, molecular markers, tissue culture, vaccines, genetic engineering, and others.

On the basis of application, the agricultural biotechnology market is bifurcated into transgenic crops, flower culturing, nutritional supplements, biofuels, antibiotic development, vaccine development and others.

On the basis of organism type, the agricultural biotechnology market is divided into plants, animals, microbes, and others.

On the basis of technology, the agricultural biotechnology market is fragmented into genome editing tools, ribonucleic acid interference [RNAi], biochips, deoxy ribonucleic acid [DNA] sequencing, and synthetic biology.

Based on the product, the agricultural biotechnology market is segregated into crop protection products, transgenic seeds, and synthetic biology-enables products. Crop protection products are further sub-categorized into biostimulants, and biopesticides. Transgenic seeds are further sub-segmented into soybean, fruits & vegetables, maize, cotton, and others.

Drivers:Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Escalated penetration of biotechnology, tissue culture, and molecular breeding and unique plant breeding is defining the success parameters of agricultural biotechnology market.

Agricultural biotechnology market is flourishing exponentially owing to the advancement of agriculture sciences this factor is driving the market growth.

Increment in the production and breeding of transgenic crop because of rising food demand from the consumer end is helping the agricultural biotechnology market to grow. Implementation of biotechnology tools to enhance the production value in terms of size, color, or yield of crops by modifying their traits is catering a potential market base for agricultural biotechnology business.

Adoption of biofuels and quality food demand which is free from pesticides or insecticides constituents is helping the agricultural biotechnology market a good volume of revenue and stock shares, in the developed and emerging pockets of farming countries. These certain values are driving the market growth of agricultural biotechnology market in the anticipated time phase of 2020 to 2027.

During the seven years period of business, agricultural biotechnology market is exposed to face some restraints and curbing factors such as dearth of adoption of such products by consumer base due to scarcity of knowledge, stringent regulations by government for modified crops. These parameters may impact the market growth. The upcoming technological advancements centrally focused upon producing quality crops and widening penetration of biotech-crop tactics in agriculture industry will help in to overcome the mentioned challenges.