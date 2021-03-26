Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain and Future Forecast 2027||Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Nufarm Limited

A new Agricultural Biotechnology market research report has been added to the repository of Data Bridge Market Research which aims to give a complete overview of the Agricultural Biotechnology market. This report has been designed with purpose of enlightening the readers with deep market insights such as its definition, share, trends, volume and demand/supply. It considers different key players prevailing in the market and evaluates different socio-economic, political and other technological factors affecting the Agricultural Biotechnology market growth. To analyze the consumers’ inclination and desire, this Agricultural Biotechnology market uses different market research methodologies and tools.

The agricultural biotechnology business is anticipated to augment business germination in the projection period of 2020 to 2027 reckoning to USD 74.55 billion by 2027 expanding at an annual growth of 9.94% in the above-mentioned projection years.

The major players covered in the agricultural biotechnology market report are KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, ChemChina, Corteva., Limagrain, MITSUI & CO., LTD., AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Nufarm Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations., Performance Plants Inc., ADAMA Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, organism type, technology, and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, agricultural biotechnology market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, molecular markers, tissue culture, vaccines, genetic engineering, and others.

On the basis of application, the agricultural biotechnology market is bifurcated into transgenic crops, flower culturing, nutritional supplements, biofuels, antibiotic development, vaccine development and others.

On the basis of organism type, the agricultural biotechnology market is divided into plants, animals, microbes, and others.

On the basis of technology, the agricultural biotechnology market is fragmented into genome editing tools, ribonucleic acid interference [RNAi], biochips, deoxy ribonucleic acid [DNA] sequencing, and synthetic biology.

Based on the product, the agricultural biotechnology market is segregated into crop protection products, transgenic seeds, and synthetic biology-enables products. Crop protection products are further sub-categorized into biostimulants, and biopesticides. Transgenic seeds are further sub-segmented into soybean, fruits & vegetables, maize, cotton, and others.

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Drivers:

Agricultural biotechnology market is flourishing exponentially owing to the advancement of agriculture sciences this factor is driving the market growth. Increment in the production and breeding of transgenic crop because of rising food demand from the consumer end is helping the agricultural biotechnology market to grow.

Implementation of biotechnology tools to enhance the production value in terms of size, color, or yield of crops by modifying their traits is catering a potential market base for agricultural biotechnology business. Adoption of biofuels and quality food demand which is free from pesticides or insecticides constituents is helping the agricultural biotechnology market a good volume of revenue and stock shares, in the developed and emerging pockets of farming countries. These certain values are driving the market growth of agricultural biotechnology market in the anticipated time phase of 2020 to 2027.

North America dominates the agricultural biotechnology market due to the expanding genetic techniques acceptance for crops, reduction in the usage of pesticides in farming while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the focus of modern farming techniques, boosting personal disposable incomes, and germinating demand of food by surging population.