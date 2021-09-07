Global Agencies SEO Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global agencies seo services market is expected to grow from $37.84 billion in 2020 to $40.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $83.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.6%.

The agencies SEO services market consists of the sales of SEO services and related goods by agencies or companies that provide search engine optimization services for businesses. These establishments are the entities which provide both on premise and cloud-based deployment SEO services and charge their clients based on man-hours, results based, and click based among many other models. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The agencies seo services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the agencies seo services market are Straight North, Ignite Visibility, Titan Growth, Boostability, Big Leap, Victorious, Sure Oak, Arcane Marketing, Search Bloom, SEO Valley Solutions Pvt. Ltd., WebFX, Ignite Visibility, Straight North, Titan Growth, Social SEO, 97th Floor, Page Traffic, Brandloom, Bruce Clay Inc., OpenMoves, OneIMS, WebiMax, Digital Marketing Agency, Screaming Frog, 360I, Thanx Media, Square 2 Marketing, SEO Werkz.

The global agencies SEO services market is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Online Services, Offline Services

2) By Subscription: Monthly, Annually

3) By End Use Industry: Professional Services, IT Services, Ecommerce, Hospitality, Recreation, Real Estate, Others

The agencies seo services market report describes and explains the global agencies seo services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The agencies seo services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global agencies seo services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

The regions covered in the global agencies seo services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

