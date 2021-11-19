Global Agave Nectar Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global agave nectar market is expected to grow from $178.87 million in 2020 to $194.55 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The agave nectar market is expected to reach $296.44 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The agave nectar market consists of sales of agave nectar by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are commercially produced from several species of agave, including agave tequilana and agave salmiana. Agave nectar is a sweetener used as a natural substitute for artificial sweeteners and refined sugars. It has a low glycemic index, which does not cause high blood glucose and helps prevent problems such as metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance.

The agave nectar market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the agave nectar market are Whole Earth Brands, Pura Foods Ltd., Malt Products Corporation, The Groovy Food Company, Sisana Sweetener, Domino Foods Inc, The IIDEA Company, Madhava Foods, The Agave Sweetener Company, Nekutli, The Tierra Group, and LOC Industries Inc.

The global agave nectar market is segmented –

1) By Product: Light Agave Nectar, Dark Agave Nectar

2) By Functional: Emulsifier, Sweetener, Flavor Enhancer

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Online Stores, Retail Stores, Others

4) By Application: Bakery, Beverages, Confectionery, Others

The agave nectar market report describes and explains the global agave nectar market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The agave nectar report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global agave nectar market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global agave nectar market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

