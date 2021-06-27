Global Affective computing is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 35.89% over the forecast period The Affective computing report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics

Increased human and machine interaction contribute to the market’s growth Affective computing is well on its way to evolve, with technologies being widely adopted across verticals, such as academia and research, media and defence, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecommunications, power and retail, and consumer electronics, and energy and others. This market research has been further broken down into the following areas: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (AP), and the rest of the world (RoW). The hardware portion of the affective computing market is made up of cameras, sensors, storage devices, processors, and other subsystems, such as power management components, radios, radio antennae, and touchpads, and microphones. Facial recognition is anticipated to see a notable growth due to the rapidly increasing demand for affective computing applications. Because of the large number of application areas in the healthcare and life sciences vertical, it is expected that cognitive technology will have the largest affect on the population. It is believed that North America has the largest share due to the number of enterprise organisations with affective computing strategies and technological advancements. Although, over the coming years, APAC is likely to contribute more significantly to the adoption of affective computing. The significant factors that are contributing to growth in the APAC region include rising technological implementations and expanding smart city investments.

The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Affective Computing market include Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Saffron Technology, Softkinetic System S.A., Affectiva, Elliptic Labs, eyeSight Technologies Ltd., Pyreos Ltd., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd., Numenta, GestureTek and Sightcorp.

Affective Computing Market report has been categorized as below

By Technology

Touch-based

Touchless

By Component

Software

Speech recognition

Gesture recognition

Facial feature recognition

Analytic software

Enterprise software

Hardware

Sensors

Camera

Storage devices and processors

By End-User

Academia and research

Media and entertainment

Government and defense

Healthcare and life sciences

IT and telecom

Retail and e-commerce

Automotive

Banking, financial services and insurance

others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

