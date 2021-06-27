Global Affective computing is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 35.89% over the forecast period
The Affective computing report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics
Increased human and machine interaction contribute to the market’s growth Affective computing is well on its way to evolve, with technologies being widely adopted across verticals, such as academia and research, media and defence, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecommunications, power and retail, and consumer electronics, and energy and others. This market research has been further broken down into the following areas: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (AP), and the rest of the world (RoW). The hardware portion of the affective computing market is made up of cameras, sensors, storage devices, processors, and other subsystems, such as power management components, radios, radio antennae, and touchpads, and microphones. Facial recognition is anticipated to see a notable growth due to the rapidly increasing demand for affective computing applications. Because of the large number of application areas in the healthcare and life sciences vertical, it is expected that cognitive technology will have the largest affect on the population. It is believed that North America has the largest share due to the number of enterprise organisations with affective computing strategies and technological advancements. Although, over the coming years, APAC is likely to contribute more significantly to the adoption of affective computing. The significant factors that are contributing to growth in the APAC region include rising technological implementations and expanding smart city investments.
The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Affective Computing market include Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Saffron Technology, Softkinetic System S.A., Affectiva, Elliptic Labs, eyeSight Technologies Ltd., Pyreos Ltd., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd., Numenta, GestureTek and Sightcorp.
Affective Computing Market report has been categorized as below
By Technology
- Touch-based
- Touchless
By Component
- Software
- Speech recognition
- Gesture recognition
- Facial feature recognition
- Analytic software
- Enterprise software
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Camera
- Storage devices and processors
By End-User
- Academia and research
- Media and entertainment
- Government and defense
- Healthcare and life sciences
- IT and telecom
- Retail and e-commerce
- Automotive
- Banking, financial services and insurance
- others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
