Global Aesthetic Services Market Size, Covid-19 Impact, Analysis, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2027||Ottawa Skin Clinic, Viva Skin Clinics, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique, Hospitality Skin Spa & Aesthetics

Global Aesthetic Services market research report has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The report lends a hand to stay up-to-date about the entire market and also puts forward holistic view of the market. With this market report, insights and realities of the healthcare industry can be focused which helps keep the business on the right track. A thorough analysis has been performed in this document to know the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various angles. Aesthetic Services market report contains remarkable market data, present market trends, product consumption, environment, technological innovation, future prospects, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Aesthetic services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 25584.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.65% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are The Dermal Clinic, The Face Aesthetic Clinic, Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medical Spa, Ottawa Skin Clinic, Viva Skin Clinics, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique, Hospitality Skin Spa & Aesthetics, Spa Vitoria, Jewell Plastic Surgery Center, The Plastic Surgery Group, True Skin Care Center, Turn Back Time, Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa, among others. COVID-19 Impact on Aesthetic Procedures in Healthcare Industry Studies show that 70% to 100% of all aesthetic procedures have been deferred in the U.S., delayed, or dropped because of the pandemic. The markets associated with aesthetic procedures such as implants, injectables, bariatric medical procedures, and similar products will be highly impacted since they do not influence any medical conditions or are crucially beneficial for one’s health. The number of aesthetic procedures is expected to gain pace once the number of COVID-19 confirmations starts to decline. However, customers are eager to adopt aesthetic procedures evident from the favorable response from places that are opened with appropriate safety measures and limitations since the reopening of aesthetic clinics, salons, and spas in England on 13 July (albeit with no facial treatments permitted at that time). For instance, in England, patients are returning to the treatments after the government postponed facial treatments until 15 August. The surge in the number of facial treatments was particularly observed from patients who had previously booked and were desperate to return after the imposed lockdown.