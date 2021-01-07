Global Aesthetic Services Market Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis ,Statistics and Forecast to 2027||Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique, Hospitality Skin Spa & Aesthetics, Spa Vitoria, Jewell Plastic Surgery Center

Aesthetic services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 25584.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.65% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

In addition, competitor analysis is carried out very well in the Aesthetic Services market report which takes into account vital aspects about the key players in the market such as strong and weak points of the competitors and analysis of their strategies with respect to product and market. Such highlights about competitive landscape plays very important role in deciding about the enhancements required in the product that is already there in the market or the future product. The report endows with the estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. This Aesthetic Services report has been made with a complete understanding of business environment which best suits the requirements of the client.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are The Dermal Clinic, The Face Aesthetic Clinic, Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medical Spa, Ottawa Skin Clinic, Viva Skin Clinics, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique, Hospitality Skin Spa & Aesthetics, Spa Vitoria, Jewell Plastic Surgery Center, The Plastic Surgery Group, True Skin Care Center, Turn Back Time, Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa, among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Aesthetic Services Market

The global aesthetic services market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; facial aesthetic services, skin tightening and body contouring devices, and aesthetic implantation. In 2018, the botox injection market is estimated to dominate market by procedure numbers with 34.3% shares and will collect around 25,431,094 aesthetic services by 2025, rising with the CAGR of 7.8%.

The global aesthetic services market is segmented based on application into six notable segments; anti-aging and wrinkles, facial & skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, body shaping and cellulite, breast enhancement, sears, pigment lesions, reconstructive, tattoo removal and psoriasis and vitiligo.

The global aesthetic services market is segmented based on end-users into four notable segments; dermatology clinics, hospitals, SPA chains, and dermatology centres.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Aesthetic Services Market Drivers:

The diversion of population towards minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures recognition of cosmetic among customers will help in driving the growth of the aesthetic services market.

Growing public awareness about cosmetic procedures, rising adoption among geriatric individuals, availability of technologically advanced and user-friendly products and increasing demand for aesthetic treatments among men will likely to accelerate the growth of the aesthetic services market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, increasing availability and adoption of alternative beauty and cosmetic products are various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the aesthetic services market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Clinical risks and complications associated with medical aesthetic procedures will likely to hamper the growth of the aesthetic services market in the above mentioned forecast period.

