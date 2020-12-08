Global Aesthetic Services Market 2020 with COVID-19 After Effects – Growth Drivers, Top Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2027||Hospitality Skin Spa & Aesthetics, Spa Vitoria, Jewell Plastic Surgery Center, The Plastic Surgery Group

Aesthetic services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 25584.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.65% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are The Dermal Clinic, The Face Aesthetic Clinic, Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medical Spa, Ottawa Skin Clinic, Viva Skin Clinics, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique, Hospitality Skin Spa & Aesthetics, Spa Vitoria, Jewell Plastic Surgery Center, The Plastic Surgery Group, True Skin Care Center, Turn Back Time, Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa, among others.