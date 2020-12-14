Global Aesthetic Services Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Industry Share, Growth with Industry Study Pandemic, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges ||The Face Aesthetic Clinic, Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medical Spa, Ottawa Skin Clinic

Aesthetic services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 25584.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.65% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

With the comprehensive Aesthetic Services report, businesses can achieve current and future technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. This market report also brings together insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis by taking into account major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. All the studies carried out in the report are based on large group sizes at global level. Thus, it is the confirmed source to get valuable market insights and make better decisions about the important business strategies. Aesthetic Services market analysis report is an important manuscript for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are The Dermal Clinic, The Face Aesthetic Clinic, Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medical Spa, Ottawa Skin Clinic, Viva Skin Clinics, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique, Hospitality Skin Spa & Aesthetics, Spa Vitoria, Jewell Plastic Surgery Center, The Plastic Surgery Group, True Skin Care Center, Turn Back Time, Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa, among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Aesthetic Services Market

The global aesthetic services market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; facial aesthetic services, skin tightening and body contouring devices, and aesthetic implantation. In 2018, the botox injection market is estimated to dominate market by procedure numbers with 34.3% shares and will collect around 25,431,094 aesthetic services by 2025, rising with the CAGR of 7.8%.

The global aesthetic services market is segmented based on application into six notable segments; anti-aging and wrinkles, facial & skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, body shaping and cellulite, breast enhancement, sears, pigment lesions, reconstructive, tattoo removal and psoriasis and vitiligo.

The global aesthetic services market is segmented based on end-users into four notable segments; dermatology clinics, hospitals, SPA chains, and dermatology centres.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global aesthetic services market are diversion of population towards minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures recognition of cosmetic procedures among customers. On the other hand rise in competition and risks involved in cosmetic surgery in the market may hinder the growth of the market are the factors which will boost the global aesthetic services market.

Key points to focus in the report

Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027.