Global Aesthetic Devices Market in depth Research Trends & Competitive Analysis (with COVID – 19 Analysis) by 2020-2027

Global aesthetic devices market is estimated to rise USD 19.89 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness about aesthetic appearance.

Market Definition: Global Aesthetic Devices Market

Aesthetic devices are used in reconstructive and body sculpting surgeries majorly concentrating on increasing the quotient of lifestyle. There are other benefits to usage of medical aesthetic devices decrease in procedure time also do not require lengthy preparation time. Surgical procedures can mean taking days out of your busy schedule, common risks of non-surgical procedures All of the standard risks of surgery, such as serious infection and anesthesia complications are avoided. Risks with non-surgical procedures are limited to minor bruising and swelling.

According to the International Society of Aesthetics Plastic Surgeons, a total of 422,789 breast surgeries and 501,053 face and head procedures were performed in 2014 in Brazil alone. More than 11.5 million aesthetic surgeries are performed in Brazil annually. Growth opportunities in emerging economies are expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population

Congenital face and tooth deformities

Technological advancements

Market Restraints

High costs of treatment and low reimbursements

Risk of malfunctions

Competitive Analysis: Global Aesthetic Devices Market

Global aesthetic devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aesthetic devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Aesthetic Devices Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the field of aesthetic devices market are Neograft Technologies, Inc., Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers), BTL Aesthetics, Cutera, Hologic (Cynosure), Ellipse, AGIC Capital (Fotona), Lumenis, Sharplight, Supra Medical, Candela Corporation, Thermi, Valeant (Solta Medical), Zimmer Medizin Systeme GmbH, Allergan Inc., Galderma S.A., Solta Medical Inc., 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, among others

Segmentation: Global Aesthetic Devices Market

By Product type

Aesthetic Laser Devices

Aesthetic Energy Devices

Body Contouring Devices

By End Users

hospitals & clinics

medical spas & beauty centers

By Procedure

Anti-Aging

Rejuvenation

Cellulite Reduction

Breast Enhancement

Scars and Other Mark Removal Surgeries

Liposuction Surgeries

Arm Lift

Tummy Tuck

Buttock Augmentation

Psoriasis and Vitiligo

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2013, Healthcare company Shanghai Fosun Pharma Group acquire up to 95.6% share of aesthetic laser company Alma Lasers (Caesarea, Israel)

In Feb 2019, Danaher Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with General Electric Company to acquire the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences (“GE Biopharma”) for a cash purchase price of approximately $21.4 billion

