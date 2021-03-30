Global Aesthetic Devices Market Growing Rapidly by Rising COVID 19 Trends, Technological Advancements and Growth Report 2020-BTL Aesthetics, Cutera, Hologic (Cynosure), Ellipse, AGIC Capital (Fotona), Lumenis, Sharplight, Supra Medical

A comprehensive Aesthetic Devices report puts across the idea of high level analysis of major market segments and identification of opportunities. This market report accomplishes comprehensive analysis of profiles of key market players that provides a competitive landscape. Market analysis and market segmentation has been carried out in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. The Aesthetic Devices marketing report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the medical device industry by the key players.

Global aesthetic devices market is estimated to rise USD 19.89 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness about aesthetic appearance.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the field of aesthetic devices market are Neograft Technologies, Inc., Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers), BTL Aesthetics, Cutera, Hologic (Cynosure), Ellipse, AGIC Capital (Fotona), Lumenis, Sharplight, Supra Medical, Candela Corporation, Thermi, Valeant (Solta Medical), Zimmer Medizin Systeme GmbH, Allergan Inc., Galderma S.A., Solta Medical Inc., 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, among others

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population

Congenital face and tooth deformities

Technological advancements

Market Restraints

High costs of treatment and low reimbursements

Risk of malfunctions

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2013, Healthcare company Shanghai Fosun Pharma Group acquire up to 95.6% share of aesthetic laser company Alma Lasers (Caesarea, Israel)

In Feb 2019, Danaher Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with General Electric Company to acquire the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences (“GE Biopharma”) for a cash purchase price of approximately $21.4 billion

Segmentation: Global Aesthetic Devices Market

By Product type

Aesthetic Laser Devices

Aesthetic Energy Devices

Body Contouring Devices

By End Users

hospitals & clinics

medical spas & beauty centers

By Procedure

Anti-Aging

Rejuvenation

Cellulite Reduction

Breast Enhancement

Scars and Other Mark Removal Surgeries

Liposuction Surgeries

Arm Lift

Tummy Tuck

Buttock Augmentation

Psoriasis and Vitiligo

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

