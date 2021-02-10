Global Aerospace Plastics Market Growing at 4.8% CAGR to Hit US$ 1.13 Billion by 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Aerospace Plastics Market by Application (Satellites, Cabin Interiors, Components, Aerostructure, Construction & Insulation Components, Propulsion Systems, Equipment Systems & Support), End-Use (Military Aircraft, General Aviation, Rotary Aircraft, Commercial & Freighter Aircraft, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The global aerospace plastics market is expected to grow from USD 0.78 billion in 2019 to USD 1.13 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like the increasing demand for helicopters on account of political instability and expanding oil & gas exploration ventures. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 43.1% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, the high replacement rate of regional aircraft, increasing purchase plans for aerospace plastics and the presence of major manufacturers in the region. Europe is a key regional market since it has skilled workforce with engineering expertise in the aerospace industry. European countries have been pioneering in the aviation domain over the last century.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global aerospace plastics market are Paco Plastics & Engineering, Inc., Victrex Plc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited (MHI), Premium Aerotec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, EPTAM Precision Plastics, Saint Gobain, and Superior Plastics, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global aerospace plastics market.

Based on application, the global market has been categorized into satellites, cabin interiors, components, aerostructure, construction & insulation components, propulsion systems, and equipment systems & support. Aerostructure dominated the market and held the largest market share of 23.8% in the year 2019. Increased manufacturing of fuselages, wings, engines, landing gears, and empennages by different aerospace parts manufacturing firms present in countries like the US, Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia, are expected to boost the demand for aerospace plastics during the coming years. On the basis of end-use, the global aerospace plastics market has been divided into military aircraft, general aviation, rotary aircraft, commercial & freighter aircraft, and others. The military aircrafts segment is anticipated to register robust growth due to increasing military expenditure by many countries around the world, geopolitical tensions, and a rise in global terrorism.

