Global Aerospace Insulation Market Growing at 4.3% CAGR to Hit US$ 12.07 Billion by 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Aerospace Insulation Market by Product (Acoustic Insulation, Thermal Insulation, Electric Insulation), Material (Fiberglass, Ceramic Materials, Foamed Plastics, Mineral Wool, Others), Application (Aerostructure, Engine), End-Use (Military, Business & General Aviation, Commercial, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The global aerospace insulation market is expected to grow from USD 8.62 billion in 2019 to USD 12.07 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like the expanding aircraft manufacturing industry and increasing penetration of commercial aircraft in the APAC region. Emerging economies like India, Japan, Brazil, and China are especially lucrative, considering their growth potential. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 38.7% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as increasing demand for fuel-efficient planes, the high replacement rate of regional aircraft, and the presence of significant aviation industry players in the region.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global aerospace insulation market are AVS Industries, Boyd Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Polymer Technologies Inc., 3M, BASF SE, Duracote Corporation, Elmelin Ltd., Evonik Industries, Orcon Aerospace, Rogers Corporation, Triumph Group, and Zodiac Aerospace among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global aerospace insulation market.

The product segment consists of acoustic insulation, thermal insulation, and electric insulation. The electric insulation segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR due to the vast usage of electric insulation in critical electric systems like communication systems and in-flight navigation systems. Based on material, the global market has been segmented into fiberglass, ceramic materials, foamed plastics, mineral wool, and others. Ceramic materials dominated the market and was valued at USD 2.1 billion in the year 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its excellent physical properties such as lightweight, corrosion resistance, and extreme heat resistance. Ceramic materials are widely used for various aerospace applications, such as wear resistant components, thermal protection shields, bearings, seals exhaust systems & engines, brakes, and other components. The application segment includes aerostructure and engine. The engine segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The engine comprises turbines, nacelles, propeller system, and bearing bushes. On the basis of end-use, the aerospace insulation market has been divided into military, business & general aviation, commercial, and others. Commercial dominated the market and was valued at USD 2.58 billion in the year 2019.

