Global Aerospace Forging Market Will Reach USD 9.02 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Aerospace Forging Market by Material (Titanium, Steel, Aluminum), Aircraft (Military, Commercial), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global aerospace forging market is expected to grow from USD 4.89 billion in 2020 to USD 9.02 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show the highest share in the aerospace forging market over the forecast period. The factors expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region are a rise in the frequency of business flights for overseas as well as domestic journeys. It is creating huge demand for forged components.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419193/request-sample

Key players in the aerospace forging market are Bharat Forge, Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., LTD, ELLWOOD Group Inc., Larsen & Turbo Limited, Precision Castparts Corp., Scot Forge and Arconic.

The material segment includes titanium, steel and aluminum. The titanium segment is expected to show the highest share over the forecast period. The titanium material has a lightweight property similar to aluminum. Some of the features of titanium include the capacity to withstand high temperature, resistance to corrosion, and excellent durability. There is an increased utilization of titanium in the aviation industry. Titanium shows higher compatibility with elements like carbon fiber. The aircraft segment includes military and commercial. The commercial segment had the highest share of 54.07% in 2020. The increase in the number of travelers across the globe and increasing demand for convenience and security have largely contributed to the growth of the commercial aircraft segment.

The rising requirement of forged parts manufactured by utilizing different types of alloys in the aircraft is expected to propel the market. Further, the growing production of commercial aircraft along with the increased demand for parts such as machined parts, engine parts, landing gears and turbines in the aircraft is expected to boost the market’s growth over the forecast period. The increase in the frequency of military-grade airplanes like specialty fighters, helicopters, and jets in order to improve air defense is anticipated to increase the requirement of the forged components. The demand for aerospace forging has increased due to a rise in the need for commercial aircraft. Factors such as a surge in the travelers at an international as well as domestic level along with the well-established aircraft business are driving the growth of the market.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aerospace-forging-market-by-material-titanium-steel-aluminum-419193.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com