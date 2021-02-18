Global Aerospace & Defence Materials Market Will Reach USD 30.03 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Aerospace &Defence Materials Market by Product (Titanium, Superalloys, Aluminum, Composites, Plastics, Steel, Others), Application (Cabin Interiors, Aero Structure, Components, Equipment, System & Support, Propulsion System, Construction & Insulation Components, Satellites), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

The aerospace & defense materials market is expected to grow from USD 21.61 billion in 2020 to USD 30.03 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028. North America held the largest share of 32.6% in the year 2020, owing to the cheaper air travels, significant research and development investments, high air travel frequency, and increased airframe demand. In the region, the US holds the largest share in the market, owing to the rising global tensions. Europe region is expected to witness significant growth due to the rise in terrorist threats, growing passenger traffic, and declining airfares. The Asia-Pacific region will project a significant growth due to developments in countries like India and China. Israel and Turkey head the Middle East region due to attractive investment options.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are Sabic Innovative Plastics, Toray Composites America Inc., Hexcel Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Teijin Ltd., Aleris International Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Cytec Solvay Group, Arconic Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., and Constellium NV. In September 2018, Constellium N.V. announced its agreement with The Boeing Company. This agreement will support Constellium to strengthen its partnership with Boeing. Constellium will supply a large range of advanced aluminium rolled products from its plant in Virginia.

The product segment is classified into titanium, superalloys, aluminum, composites, plastics, steel, and others. Aluminum segment held the largest market share of 24.6% in the year 2020 due to rising use of aluminum in internal fittings to reduce fuel consumption and the rising preference of aluminum alloys to manufacture aircrafts. Titanium segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to high strength, exceptional compatibility of the product, and corrosion-resistant property. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cabin interiors, aerostructure, components, equipment, system & support, propulsion system, construction & insulation components, and satellites. Aerostructure segment held the largest share of 25.9% in the year 2020, owing to its lightweight characteristics and improved rigidity.

The factors influencing the market growth are high strength, strong demand for aircraft, increased passenger and freight traffic and increased aircraft production. The factors restraining the market growth are reduced defense expenditure, limited availability of alternative designing complex structures, and strict government regulations. The technological advancements in the field of aerospace and defence will provide market growth opportunities.

